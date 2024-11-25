Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - Pineapple Financial (NYSE American: PAPL) is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO), one of Canada's top financial institutions, marking a transformative step for Pineapple as BMO re-enters the mortgage broker channel through its new BMO BrokerEdge initiative. This collaboration positions Pineapple to further extend its influence and revenue potential in the mortgage space while providing greater access for Canadian homebuyers to BMO's leading suite of home financing solutions.

This partnership with BMO unlock significant opportunities for Pineapple's expansive network of agents, enhancing their ability to serve clients with competitive and flexible financing solutions from one of Canada's most trusted financial brands. This collaboration also highlights Pineapple's exceptional platform scalability, enabling it to onboard major Canadian lenders seamlessly and effectively supporting agents with the tools they need to accelerate growth and deepen client relationships.

Growth and Revenue Potential for Pineapple

The BMO BrokerEdge partnership is anticipated to be a powerful driver for Pineapple's revenue growth, enhancing value for both agents and investors. Access to BMO's home financing products will increase Pineapple agents' reach, enabling them to capture a greater share of Canada's substantial mortgage market, which was valued at nearly $1.8 trillion in 2023. As the BrokerEdge rollout begins, Pineapple is positioned to support this expansion, seamlessly incorporating BMO's offerings into its advanced technology platform for brokers.

The Canadian mortgage broker channel continues to expand, with an increasing share of consumers opting for broker services, particularly among first-time homebuyers. This collaboration leverages Pineapple's tech-driven platform, which provides brokers with real-time insights and automated services designed to optimize client experience. By empowering brokers with quick access to product options like those from BMO, Pineapple can capture new market segments, grow its origination volume, and establish its brand further in the high-growth mortgage brokerage space.

As BMO's entry into the broker channel is projected to amplify origination volume across the industry, Pineapple's partnership represents a distinct competitive advantage, giving investors a front-row seat to the continued expansion and modernization of the Canadian mortgage industry. With Canada's population growing at a record pace and demand for housing accelerating, Pineapple and BMO's alliance positions Pineapple to capture both immediate and long-term growth in mortgage origination revenues, further establishing Pineapple as a top choice for consumers, brokers, and investors alike.

Through BMO's BrokerEdge platform and Pineapple's advanced tech ecosystem, this partnership sets a new standard in the mortgage brokerage space, offering both flexibility for homebuyers and a compelling growth opportunity for stakeholders.

About Pineapple

Pineapple is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokers as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With hundreds of brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.



About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

