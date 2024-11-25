Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed $1,500,000.00 in flow-through financing with a Thirteen-month escrow period. 6,250,000 flow-through shares of the Company have been issued at the price of $0.24 per share for an aggregate subscription price of $1,500,000. The flow through shares are subject to a thirteen ("13") month escrow period from the Closing date. A 5% commission was paid to agents.

The proceeds from the flow-through financing are primarily being used to fund the exploration, development, and advancement of the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Project, Atikwa Lake Area, Kenora Mining District, Ontario.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns; the Kenbridge Nickel Project in northwestern Ontario; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Night Danger Turtle Pond project in northwestern Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 128,219,004 shares outstanding (133,719,004 fully diluted).

