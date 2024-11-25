Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - In the rapidly evolving world of automotive sales, 1Wheel, a Perth-based startup, is making waves by transforming the private car market in Australia. The company's end-to-end digital solution addresses long-standing pain points in the industry, offering a hassle-free alternative for both buyers and sellers.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/229782_36e124e954573b25_001full.jpg

Founded by automotive industry veteran Damian Lee, 1Wheel takes care of the entire process for sellers, from listing and enquiry management to transfer paperwork and government lodgement. The platform lists vehicles across all major automotive marketplaces nationally, including dealer-only marketplaces, ensuring maximum exposure for sellers while allowing them to continue using their car until it's sold.

"Throughout my time in the automotive industry, I witnessed firsthand the challenges car owners faced when trying to sell their vehicles efficiently and safely," said Damian Lee, Founder of 1Wheel. "We're focused on delivering a new, hassle-free alternative."

1Wheel's technology creates a safe, transparent, and efficient process that benefits all parties involved. For buyers, the platform offers a one-stop shop for products and services traditionally only packaged through dealerships, including trade-ins, finance, extended warranties, and roadside assistance.

Key features of the 1Wheel platform include:

Comprehensive listing management across major automotive marketplaces

End-to-end process handling, from initial listing to final paperwork

Access to real-world sales data for accurate pricing

Implementation of identification and anti-fraud verifications

Integration of finance, warranty, and roadside assistance options

The company operates on a 'No Sale, No Fee' basis, with no upfront or hidden charges, demonstrating confidence in its ability to facilitate successful transactions.

Since its launch in April, 1Wheel has experienced rapid growth, with a 30% month-over-month increase in revenue.

"1Wheel is addressing a real need in the market," Lee added. "Our platform has demonstrated itself to be a straightforward and efficient process for all parties involved."

1Wheel recently secured pre-seed funding from the Venture Arm of RBO Group, a local Permanent Holding Company. This investment will support the further development of 1Wheel's technology and fuel its expansion plans.

"The funding will be used to accelerate our technology development and expand the platform into the eastern states in 2025," Lee explained. "With roughly 75% of Australia's registered used cars located in Victoria, New South Wales, and Queensland, this expansion represents a significant opportunity for 1Wheel to make a broader impact on the industry."

As 1Wheel continues to grow and evolve, the company remains committed to its mission of removing the negative stigma often associated with private car sales. By providing a secure, efficient, and user-friendly platform, 1Wheel aims to revolutionize the way Australians buy and sell cars privately.

About 1Wheel:

1Wheel is a technology startup that helps people buy and sell their cars privately, without the hassle and without the involvement of a traditional car dealership. Founded in April 2024, the company offers an innovative platform that streamlines the entire process of private car sales, from listing to final transfer. 1Wheel's mission is to maximise asset value for car owners while providing a safe and hassle-free experience for both buyers and sellers.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229782

SOURCE: Pressmaster DMCC