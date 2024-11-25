Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Ziccum AB (publ)

With effect from November 26, 2024, the unit rights in Ziccum AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 05, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: ZICC UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023439369 Order book ID: 372960 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 26, 2024, the paid subscription units in Ziccum AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including December 30, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: ZICC BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023439377 Order book ID: 372961 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com