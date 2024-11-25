Anzeige
Montag, 25.11.2024

WKN: A2N6KZ | ISIN: SE0011415595 | Ticker-Symbol: 7IZ
Frankfurt
25.11.24
11:45 Uhr
0,064 Euro
+0,001
+1,26 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZICCUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZICCUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
25.11.2024 14:34 Uhr
53 Leser



Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Ziccum AB (publ)

Finanznachrichten News
With effect from November 26, 2024, the unit rights in Ziccum AB (publ) will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including December 05, 2024. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   ZICC UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0023439369              
Order book ID:  372960                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 26, 2024, the paid subscription units in Ziccum AB
(publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
and including December 30, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   ZICC BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0023439377              
Order book ID:  372961                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
