Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading day for paid subscription shares (BTA) of Divio Technologies AB

At the request of Divio Technologies AB, the last trading day Divio Technologies AB 's paid subscription shares will be changed from 2024-11-27 to 2024-12-04. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: DIVIO BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023261219 Order Book: 365815 Market Segment: First North STO For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB