Montag, 25.11.2024

WKN: A2JNF7 | ISIN: SE0011311554 | Ticker-Symbol: DH1
Frankfurt
25.11.24
08:10 Uhr
0,005 Euro
+0,001
+12,50 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
25.11.2024 14:46 Uhr
79 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading day for paid subscription shares (BTA) of Divio Technologies AB

Finanznachrichten News
At the request of Divio Technologies AB, the last trading day Divio
Technologies AB 's paid subscription shares will be changed from 2024-11-27 to
2024-12-04. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   DIVIO BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0023261219              
Order Book:   365815                 
Market Segment: First North STO             



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
