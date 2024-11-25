Anzeige
Montag, 25.11.2024
WKN: A0BLFX | ISIN: SE0001137985 | Ticker-Symbol: BTPC
Frankfurt
25.11.24
10:42 Uhr
0,011 Euro
-0,001
-11,29 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
25.11.2024 14:46 Uhr
89 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading day for paid subscription shares (BTA) of Active Biotech rights issue

Finanznachrichten News
At the request of Active Biotech, the last trading day in Active Biotech's paid
subscription shares will be changed from 2024-11-26 to 2024-12-04. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ACTI BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0023261052              
Order Book:   366125                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
