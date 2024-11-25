Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading day for paid subscription shares (BTA) of Active Biotech rights issue

At the request of Active Biotech, the last trading day in Active Biotech's paid subscription shares will be changed from 2024-11-26 to 2024-12-04. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ACTI BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023261052 Order Book: 366125 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB