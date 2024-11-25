Panama City, Republic of Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - Autris (OTC Pink: AUTR) ("Autris" or "the Company"), a pioneering company dedicated to promoting freedom and self-sustainability, through the acquisition, design, development, and construction of self-sustainable communities throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, is pleased to provide an update on our long existing digital asset policy, operations, history, and balances.

Through the acquisition of EcoVillages Design and Veritas Village Holdings Panama, Autris has positioned itself as the de facto leader in F.I.R.S.T. Philosophy (Freedom, Independence, Resiliency, Self-Sustainability and Transparency) intentional, residential community development throughout the Latin American region.

We believe that a currency, that is not controlled by any government, is part of living a freedom-oriented lifestyle and operating a freedom-oriented business and we have adopted and used Bitcoin since the founding of our companies for receiving and making payments and treasury balances.

With the material increase in the fiat value of our digital asset holdings the company is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders:

Policy

The Company welcomes and accepts Bitcoin and stable coins as payment from our clients and always has.

The Company primarily holds Bitcoin as its digital assets within its treasury.

Within all our Veritas Villages communities, all businesses must accept Bitcoin in addition to any other currencies they wish to accept for payment of goods and services.

All of the Company's staff and management are educated in digital assets and are encouraged to be compensated in Bitcoin in lieu of, or in combination with, fiat currency.

Cash Requirements

The company regularly evaluates its operating cash requirement forecast on a rolling basis and does not allow the required digital asset component to exceed certain set thresholds of the total operating cash requirement.

This policy safeguards against the volatility of the Digital Assets relative fiat value to allow us to meet our operating requirements, while safeguarding our treasury as much as possible from the ongoing debasement of fiat currencies.

History and Updates

In 2019 we designed an El Salvador community with a Bitcoin mining center powered by solar and exercise equipment and a Bitcoin museum.

Recently received delivery of our latest state-of-the-art, high-efficiency Bitcoin miner that will be powered entirely from excess solar power capacity at our Veritas Village - Coronado, Panama Welcome Center. The company aims to use the earnings from Bitcoin mining, through the use of excess solar power in our communities, to assist with community homeowner association fees and other community enhancement and maintenance costs. With zero cost of electricity, using excess 100% off grid solar system power, we remove the largest expense traditional miners face.

Recently hosted an international group of Bitcoin investors seeking residence options in Panama and concluded a number of additional home sales in Bitcoin. We continue to welcome, as we have since our founding, more and more Bitcoin investors into our communities who have a shared vision of personal and monetary freedom, and we will continue to market to this like-minded group of individuals.

Our CEO, Patrick Hiebert, recently spoke at the Freedom in our Lifetime conference in Europe about the benefits of our freedom-oriented Veritas Villages communities and how accepting Bitcoin for payments for homes and for any spending in our communities is an important component of the company's F.I.R.S.T. Philosophy. Audience members were excited to see a forward-thinking company is not just planning their Bitcoin strategy but have been using it for many years.

With several of the Autris subsidiary companies being incorporated as international companies in Panama, which allows for a 0% tax on foreign earned income, it gives the company an undeniable advantage in terms of protecting and retaining its capital.

"Autris is no stranger to emerging technologies and digital assets," stated Patrick Hiebert, CEO and Founder of Autris, having successfully founded and sold software companies in the past, the company adopted digital assets into its operations from inception.

"In fact, we pioneered the sale of the first real property in Latin America with the deeds as NFTs on the Bitcoin side chain Liquid. I believe blockchain stored property titles will be the norm in the future, and we continue to be thought leaders in this area," stated Mr. Hiebert.

"I'm also proud that we originally integrated yet another component of freedom - that is, non-fiat currency, into our business, physical operations, and in client dealings long before other companies even knew about Bitcoin. This aligns with our personal and business philosophy as well as that of our clients and we are excited for the future as we stay on the leading edge, not just in operations, but with the balance sheet."

Further Information about Autris and full financial statements can be found on the company's website at www.autrisgroup.com and on the OTC Markets landing page for Autris at AUTR - Autris | Company Profile | OTC Markets.

About Autris: Autris is a forward-thinking company committed to promoting freedom and sustainability. Through strategic acquisitions and innovative initiatives, Autris aims to create communities that embody the principles of freedom, independence, resilience, sustainability, and transparency.

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company's expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange - including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions - are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company's revenues, financial condition or stock price.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231231

SOURCE: Autris