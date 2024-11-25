Investor Technology Group, Inc.: Mosaic Announces Strategic Integration with S&P Capital IQ Data to Streamline Public-to-Private Deal Modeling

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic, the world's leading Digital Deal Modeling platform, today announced the release of its integration with S&P Global Market Intelligence's S&P Capital IQ, supercharging the Mosaic platform with high quality financial data from S&P Global Market Intelligence for mutual customers. S&P Capital IQ's comprehensive financial and market data will automatically populate Mosaic's industry leading Digital Deal Modeling engine for seamless, rapid screening of public-to-private transactions. This integration empowers private equity firms and investment banks on Mosaic to conduct complex take-private analysis in under one minute, leveraging Capital IQ's extensive dataset, including fundamental financials, consensus estimates, and real-time market pricing - paired with the user's differentiated judgements on appropriate capital structure and exit for the deal.

With this integration, dealmakers can now accelerate their deal idea generation processes by completing in minutes what used to take hours in legacy, spreadsheet-based workflows. Mosaic's innovative platform, already renowned for its precision and efficiency in deal modeling, is now further enhanced by S&P Capital IQ's high-quality data, enabling faster, more accurate insights for better-informed investment decisions.

"Mosaic's integration with S&P Capital IQ data represents a major leap forward in analytical capacity and capability for our shared customers," said Ian Gutwinski, Founder & CEO of Mosaic. "By combining the advanced modeling capabilities of Mosaic with Capital IQ's trusted data, we're able to offer an unparalleled solution for transaction screening and analysis, reducing time spent on manual data collection and allowing users to focus on high-impact assumptions around a deal's base case forecast, capitalization and exit."

This integration aligns with Mosaic's mission to empower financial professionals with cutting-edge tools that simplify complex financial transactions, offering greater speed and accuracy in a competitive market. With S&P Capital IQ's data now available within Mosaic's platform, users can now screen new opportunities with a level of agility previously unattainable.

For more information on the Mosaic platform and the new S&P Capital IQ integration, visit https://mosaic.pe/platform-updates

About Investor Technology Group, Inc. (doing business as Mosaic):

Investor Technology Group is digitizing the private equity front office through its pioneering Digital Deal Modeling platform, Mosaic.

Thousands of the world's best investment professionals at firms managing over half a trillion of assets including Warburg Pincus, CVC, New Mountain Capital, Bridgepoint, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, The Riverside Company, and many more leverage the Mosaic platform to efficiently screen a world of opportunity and identify the handful of investments worthy of their portfolios.

By combining our founding team's deep sector expertise with cutting edge digital technologies - and the collective intelligence of our pioneering user base - we're building the future of private equity. To be a part of that future, visit Mosaic.pe or contact info@mosaic.pe.

Press Contact:

Manasa Grandhi

Director of Operations

manasa@mosaic.pe

https://mosaic.pe

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmtu2zn56Fc

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566283/Mosaic_Screen_1_01.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mosaic-announces-strategic-integration-with-sp-capital-iq-data-to-streamline-public-to-private-deal-modeling-302315132.html