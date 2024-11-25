TFG Financial Appoints Daniel Durocher to Lead Canadian Growth Initiatives

Industry expert will oversee innovative financing partnerships for equipment vendors, dealers, and brokers

TFG Financial, a leading North American provider of capital to support the acquisition of commercial assets across a wide array of industries, announced it has named Daniel Durocher as vice president. In this capacity, he will oversee the organization's business development activities across Canada, including broker relationships and integration with vendor platforms. His appointment is effective immediately.

Durocher brings over 20 years of equipment financing business development and management experience to TFG Financial. Prior to joining the company, he held sales leadership roles at numerous equipment leasing and financing providers and OEMs, including Flex-Cap, CLE Capital, and Hitachi Capital.

TFG Financial provides capital to support the purchase and sale of commercial assets, partnering with manufacturers, dealers, and brokers to embed captive financing solutions into their buying process. Its innovative multi-tiered financing solutions bring together numerous financing providers to service buyers exhibiting a broad range of credit profiles. This greatly expands the ability of vendors, dealers, and brokers to extend credit even if the buyer's credit profile is outside of traditional credit parameters. The result is a higher volume of completed transactions, increased revenue, and an expanded base of satisfied buyers.

"Our business is growing rapidly, and Daniel has an impressive track record for building relationships and closing deals," said Roberto Cortese, president of TFG Financial. "We are confident our clients will continue to thrive under Daniel's tutelage and that our team will benefit from his impressive leadership qualities."

For more information about TFG Financial, visit https://tfgfinancial.com/.

About TFG Financial

TFG Financial provides capital to support the acquisition of commercial assets across a wide array of industries. TFG's innovative multi-tiered financing solution expands the credit appetite of equipment vendors, dealers, and brokers, enabling them to do business with a greater number and more diverse base of buyers. TFG Financial is a member of the Travelers Group of Companies, which possess over 40 years of asset-based lending experience. Together with its affiliates, The Travelers Group provides automotive, equipment, aircraft, and other asset-based financing solutions to the North American market. For more information, please visit https://tfgfinancial.com/.

PR Contact:

Bob Hebeisen

Parallel Communications Group, Inc.

617-417-1160

bhebeisen@parallelpr.com

??: @Parallel_PR

Find us on LinkedIn

SOURCE: TFG Financial

View the original press release on accesswire.com