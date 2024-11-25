Aixtron SE demonstrated remarkable momentum in recent trading, with its shares surging 4.2% to reach €13.53 on the XETRA exchange. The technology company's stock, which opened at €13.11, continued its upward trajectory throughout the session, touching a daily peak of €13.64. This positive movement was accompanied by substantial trading volume of 486,543 shares, indicating heightened investor interest. The current performance, however, stands in contrast to the stock's 52-week high of €39.89 recorded in December 2023, highlighting the significant market volatility experienced by the semiconductor equipment manufacturer.
Financial Outlook
Market analysts maintain a measured outlook for Aixtron's financial performance, projecting a dividend of €0.377 per share for the current fiscal year, slightly below the previous year's distribution of €0.40. The company's third-quarter results revealed earnings per share of €0.27 and revenue of €156.33 million. With a current market capitalization of €1.5 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, analysts have set a medium-term price target of €21.47, suggesting potential upside from current levels.
