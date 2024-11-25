Aixtron SE demonstrated remarkable momentum in recent trading, with its shares surging 4.2% to reach €13.53 on the XETRA exchange. The technology company's stock, which opened at €13.11, continued its upward trajectory throughout the session, touching a daily peak of €13.64. This positive movement was accompanied by substantial trading volume of 486,543 shares, indicating heightened investor interest. The current performance, however, stands in contrast to the stock's 52-week high of €39.89 recorded in December 2023, highlighting the significant market volatility experienced by the semiconductor equipment manufacturer.

Financial Outlook

Market analysts maintain a measured outlook for Aixtron's financial performance, projecting a dividend of €0.377 per share for the current fiscal year, slightly below the previous year's distribution of €0.40. The company's third-quarter results revealed earnings per share of €0.27 and revenue of €156.33 million. With a current market capitalization of €1.5 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, analysts have set a medium-term price target of €21.47, suggesting potential upside from current levels.

Ad

Fresh Aixtron information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Aixtron analysis...