MDU Resources Foundation Contributes $500,000 to Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Construction

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library (TRPL) is proud to announce a generous gift of $500,000 from the MDU Resources Foundation towards the construction of the library in Medora, North Dakota. This gift reflects the shared commitment between MDU Resources Group, Inc. and the Library to building a better, more sustainable future, deeply rooted in the ideals of leadership, conservation, and community development that Theodore Roosevelt championed.

MDU Resources Foundation, supported by its member companies including Cascade Natural Gas Corporation, Intermountain Gas Company, Montana-Dakota Utilities Co., and WBI Energy Inc., has long focused on initiatives that contribute to the betterment of the communities where they operate. Their mission is to deliver safe and reliable energy that sustain and improve the quality of life for the communities where they serve, while prioritizing environmental stewardship and sustainability.

The values shared between MDU Resources and the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library are exemplified through their mutual commitment to sustainability. The Library is designed to be a model of environmental responsibility, setting ambitious sustainability goals such as achieving net-zero emissions, harnessing renewable energy sources, and implementing water conservation measures across its facilities. These objectives align with some of MDU Resources' own sustainability goals, which includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions, expanding renewable energy production, and implementing energy-efficient solutions across its operations.

"Theodore Roosevelt was a visionary conservationist who believed in preserving the natural beauty of our landscapes for future generations," said Robbie Lauf, Executive Director of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. "MDU Resources' commitment to sustainability and community development mirrors Roosevelt's ideals. This generous gift will help us create a Library that not only honors his legacy but also serves as a beacon for sustainability and responsible development."

"We are proud to contribute to the construction of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library," said Nicole Kivisto, President and CEO of MDU Resources Group, Inc. "MDU Resources marked 100 years in business this year, which is a testament to our sustainability. Achieving this milestone underscores the company's long-term commitment to doing the right thing for its employees, customers, communities, and shareholders. By integrating sustainability into our business strategy, we directly impact our viability and profitability, enabling us to contribute to important regional projects like the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, which will benefit future generations."

The library will open in 2026 and stand as a lasting tribute to one of America's most influential presidents. Located in the breathtaking North Dakota badlands, the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library will not only tell the story of Roosevelt's time in the state but also serve as a center for education, leadership, and environmental stewardship, furthering his legacy of conservation and civic responsibility.

For more information about the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library and its sustainability efforts, visit https://www.trlibrary.com/project/sustainability .

To learn more about MDU Resources' commitment to sustainability, visit https://www.mdu.com/sustainability .

Contact Information

Matt Briney

Chief Communications Officer - Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

matt@trlibrary.com

(703) 608-3413

Byron Pfordte

Manager of Integrated Communications - MDU Resources Group, Inc.

byron.pfordte@mduresources.com

(208) 377-6050

SOURCE: Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library