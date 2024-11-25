Anzeige
25.11.2024
Pete Dospel Construction, LLC: Dospel Construction Reopens Anna Maria Island Office After Storm Damage

Finanznachrichten News

Renewed Commitment to Anna Maria Island: Local Builder Restores Operations to Continue Serving the Community With Excellence and Resilience

HOLMES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2024 / Pete Dospel Construction LLC, known locally as Dospel Construction, proudly announces the reopening of its island office at 5386 Gulf Drive in Holmes Beach, following extensive storm damage caused by Hurricane Helene. Collaborating with BlueWave Restorations LLC, the only Anna Maria Island-based company specializing in water, fire, and mold mitigation, reconstruction and insurance claims, the office has been fully restored to serve the community once again.

Pete Dospel, Pete Dospel Construction Business Owner

The storm left the office with significant water and mold damage, but thanks to BlueWave's expertise in working directly with insurance companies, the mitigation and reconstruction process was seamless and efficient. Today, the office stands as a testament to the partnership and dedication between these two companies to restore not only properties but also the island's resilience.

While Dospel Construction continues to serve clients in Bradenton, Sarasota, Palmetto, Tampa, and St. Petersburg from its satellite office at 1511 Florida Avenue, the Holmes Beach location remains a cornerstone of the company's operations and its connection to the Anna Maria Island community.

"I've lived on or near Anna Maria Island all my adult life," said Pete Dospel, founder and owner of Dospel Construction. "This island has been the heart of my construction business for the past decade. I love this place, and I am dedicated to rebuilding our community together."

Dospel Construction has built a reputation for excellence in luxury home construction, renovations, and community-focused projects, emphasizing quality, integrity, and a deep understanding of coastal construction needs. With the reopening of the island office, Pete Dospel and his team are ready to continue providing exceptional service to local homeowners and businesses.

For more information about Dospel Construction's services or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://dospelconstruction.com or call the Holmes Beach office at (941) 326-3443.

Contact Information

Eva Medcroft
Attitude Agency LLC
eva@attitude-agency.com
(941) 718-5881

Pete Dospel
Pete Dospel Construction, LLC Business Owner
contact@dospelconstruction.com
(941) 345-5522

SOURCE: Pete Dospel Construction, LLC

