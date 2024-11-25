Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria's GLP-1 Human Pilot Study #3 Completes Dosing as Scheduled

DehydraTECH-processed tirzepatide from Zepbound® is being tested in an oral dose format

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq:LEXX)(Nasdaq:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to announce that dosing has been completed for human pilot study #3 (the "Study") investigating a DehydraTECH-processed version of the dual action glucagon-like peptide-1 ("GLP-1") + glucose-dependent insulinotropic peptide ("GIP") receptor agonist tirzepatide (sold commercially as Zepbound®) in an oral dose format.

The Study has been dosed in nine (9) healthy volunteers. The final seven-day dosing phase, wherein all subjects received the opposite treatment condition from that which they received during the initial dosing phase, was completed on November 16th. The initial dosing phase of either a seven-day regimen of oral DehydraTECH-processed tirzepatide capsules or a single injected tirzepatide dose was reported upon positively several weeks ago.

No serious adverse events have been observed thus far during both dosing visits, which serves as a point of interest given Lexaria's desire to create an effective oral version of Eli Lilly's tirzepatide products, which currently only exist in an injectable form.

The DehydraTECH composition for the Study was compound-formulated using the commercially available Zepbound® injectable formulation as the tirzepatide input material. Tolerability (side effects), blood absorption levels (pharmacokinetics or "PK"), and blood sugar control are being evaluated in the Study.

Tirzepatide is currently approved for use in the United States under the brand names Zepbound® and Mounjaro®, both owned by Eli Lilly. These two brands combined are expected to generate approximately $15 billion in revenue in 2024. Eli Lilly recently announced that tirzepatide evidenced a 94% reduction in risk of progression to type 2 diabetes over a three-year study, and a reduction of 23% of bodyweight, on average, maintained for three years.

In two previous human pilot studies, Lexaria has evidenced that the oral administration of semaglutide (sold by Novo Nordisk® under the brands Rybelsus®, Ozempic®, and Wegovy®) processed with DehydraTECH yielded improvements in absorption rates and a reduction in both blood sugar and in adverse events, as compared to Rybelsus® tablets alone. The two drugs, semaglutide and tirzepatide, are believed to constitute over 90% of all revenue generated in the GLP-1 / GIP sector today.

Through the Study, Lexaria is attempting to evidence meaningful absorption rates of tirzepatide in an oral format, which is not available in the market today since it is currently administered only by injection. The Company expects that data analysis will occur in December with results available in January, 2025.

About the Study

Many design characteristics of the Study, also referred to as Study GLP-1-H24-3, are similar to Lexaria's initial GLP-1 human pilot study #1. The DehydraTECH-tirzepatide test articles were compound formulated using Zepbound®, strictly for research purposes, and dosed to the subjects under fasted conditions. The Study is designed to measure tolerability and side effects, blood levels of tirzepatide, and blood glucose levels. The DehydraTECH-tirzepatide composition was formulated at a strength of 20 mg tirzepatide administered orally daily for seven days. The Zepbound® formulation had a strength of 2.5 mg tirzepatide administered once via injection with the subject monitored over the same seven-day duration applicable with the oral DehydraTECH-tirzepatide condition. Blood samples were taken multiple times during the first 12 hours post dosing on the first day of each treatment phase, with a final blood draw taken 24 hours after dosing; and, a standardized meal was fed to the test subjects at a point in time after dosing. Single blood samples were also taken daily on each of the second through eighth days following commencement of each dosing visit. A total of 9 healthy subjects completed dosing with each test article following a randomized, cross over study design across two study phases.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, GLP-1 and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 46 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the Company relating to the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Company provides links to third-party websites only as a courtesy to readers and disclaims any responsibility for the thoroughness, accuracy or timeliness of information at third-party websites. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or links to third-party websites contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

George Jurcic - Head of Investor Relations

ir@lexariabioscience.com

Phone: 250-765-6424, ext 202

SOURCE: Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com