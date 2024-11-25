Institute of BioMedical Research Corp.: MRES: Dr. Esmarilda Dankaert Appointed Chief Innovation Officer at M2Bio Sciences

The Institute of Biomedical Research Corp. (OTC PINK:MRES), operating as M2Bio Sciences, is a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to advancing health and wellness through innovative science-driven solutions. Specialising in researching, developing, and commercialising cutting-edge products in nutrition, health, and sustainability. The company is also committed to groundbreaking research in mental health, gut and oral health, longevity, and comprehensive healthcare solutions. By harnessing advanced technologies and upholding ethical practices, M2Bio Sciences is redefining the future of physical and mental well-being. Aligned with this mission, M2Bio Sciences is pleased to announce the following update:

M2Bio Sciences is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Esmarilda Dankaert as Chief Innovation Officer (CINO).

Dr. Dankaert will spearhead technological advancements across M2bio Sciences and its M2Biome, M2Sentient, M2BioKids, and M2MMA divisions, strategically focusing on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) to drive innovation and excellence throughout the organisation. Her extensive experience in the fields of psychology, psychometry, quality assurance, and AI ethics will be instrumental in developing human-centered AI applications that enhance mental health interventions and promote ethical standards in technology deployment. Dr. Dankaert's leadership and academic background will advance M2Bio's research capabilities, leading to more effective and ethically sound solutions in mental health care globally.

With a career spanning multiple industries, Dr. Dankaert began her journey as a multimedia and web developer before transitioning to quality assurance. At 18, she became Europe's youngest qualified Quality Auditor Representative. Her subsequent roles in the corporate, academic, clinical, and private sectors have equipped her with a multidisciplinary perspective, providing her with a unique set of skills that sets her apart and equips her to champion human-centered solutions that integrate technology and psychology seamlessly.

Dr. Dankaert is a practicing Counselling Psychologist with a Doctorate in Psychology from the University of Johannesburg. She has a thriving practice in Cape Town, South Africa, and also consults with companies on psychological interventions and advisory services. As a qualified psychometrist, she specialises in the development and application of psychological assessment instruments. Her career has been defined by a passion for empowering individuals through self-knowledge and leveraging technological advancements to unlock human potential. Additionally, Dr. Dankaert has been an expert witness in psycho-legal cases, providing critical psychological insights to the judicial system. Her appointment at M2Bio Sciences marks a pivotal step in the company's mission to revolutionise healthcare and mental well-being through cutting-edge innovation.

"By taking on this new role, I will be able to do more of what I am deeply passionate about, which is helping humans flourish using innovative AI-driven technologies," says Dr. Dankaert. "I see the company at a pivotal, transformative point, where we can leverage technological advancements to reshape how we conceptualise, diagnose, and treat mental health. As leaders in biotechnology and nutraceuticals, M2Bio Sciences is also ideally placed to combine its innovative healthcare solutions for gut and oral microbiome in addressing society's current mental and physical health challenges."

As CINO at M2Bio Sciences, Dr. Dankaert will lead transformative initiatives to develop positive technologies and solutions that enhance mental health. Her work includes leveraging AI to create sentient agents that foster self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and meaningful human connections. Guided by her belief that mental health extends beyond the absence of mental illness, she advocates for a holistic approach that integrates physical and mental health, personal development, purpose-driven work, and the ethical application of AI technologies.

Between January and February 2025, Dr. Dankaert will visit M2Bio Sciences' offices in the Dubai Science Park, United Arab Emirates. She will deliver numerous keynote speeches at major corporations, hospitals, and educational institutions across the UAE and the broader Middle East during this period. Additionally, she will engage with key stakeholders and potential investors to discuss innovative developments in mental health and biotechnology. Dr. Dankaert will also focus on identifying and recruiting top talent to enhance the M2Bio team in Dubai and surrounding regions.

"Dr. Dankaert is a trailblazer at the intersection of psychology and technology, redefining what is possible in the mental health field and positive technologies. Her visionary approach to revolutionising mental health aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver innovative, human-centered healthcare solutions," said Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2Bio Sciences. "The current mental health system remains entrenched in methodologies from the 1970s and 1980s, which are often outdated and ineffective in addressing today's challenges. Dr. Dankaert's expertise and innovative mindset are exactly what we need to disrupt the status quo and implement more effective, modern approaches to mental health care."

M2Bio Sciences is thrilled to embark on this transformative new chapter, confident its strategic initiatives will unlock unparalleled growth opportunities. It is deeply committed to overdelivering exceptional value to its customers, partners, and shareholders. With an invigorated focus on innovation and excellence, we are poised to redefine industry standards and achieve unprecedented success. Our unwavering dedication to pushing boundaries ensures all stakeholders a prosperous and bright future.

About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp., trading as M2Bio Sciences, is a bioceutical company that uses groundbreaking technologies to develop innovative healthcare solutions. M2Bio's mission is to revolutionalise mental health and human flourishing by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies.

The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES." Publicly traded Company (OTC Pink: MRES)

Contact:

Jeff Robinson, Chairman and CEO

www.m2bio.co

jeff@m2bio.co

+27 72 333 2148

Dr Esmarilda Dankaert, CINO

www.m2bio.co

DrE@m2bio.co

+27 72 089 3867

Forward-Looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Real American Capital Corp., its directors, or its officers concerning, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy.

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Contact Information

Jeff Robinson

Chairman and CEO: M2Bio Sciences

jeff@m2bio.co

+27723332148

Dr Esmarilda Dankaert

Chief Innovation Officer

dre@m2bio.co

+270893867

Related Images

Dr Esmarilda Dankaert

Chief Innovation Officer (CINO) of M2Bio Sciences

M2Bio Sciences

M2Bio Sciences Corporation

SOURCE: Institute of BioMedical Research Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com