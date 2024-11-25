tZERO Group, Inc: tZERO's Special Purpose Broker-Dealer for Digital Asset Securities Custody Now Live

Opening an account will enable customers to custody and trade digital asset securities that become available for trading on the tZERO Securities ATS, with TZROP expected to be the first available digital asset security in Q1 2025

Its first asset, TZROP, to be fully digitized and expected to trade in Q1 2025

tZERO Group Inc., a leader in technology solutions for capital markets, proudly announces the launch of tZERO Digital Asset Securities as a new Special Purpose Broker-Dealer for digital asset securities custody. Investors are now able to on-board and open their custodial brokerage account with tZERO Digital Asset Securities. Opening a tZERO Digital Asset Securities account will enable investors to seamlessly trade digital asset securities that are expected to be available for trading on the tZERO Securities ATS.

TZROP, tZERO's Series-A preferred equity security, is anticipated to be fully digitized and become the first digital asset security to be custodied by tZERO Digital Asset Securities in Q1 2025. tZERO broker-dealer subsidiaries have a number of other assets and products in their pipeline that are expected to utilize this new custodial model.

"tZERO is leading the industry in laying the foundational infrastructure for digital asset securities in the United States. Custody is a critical node in the institution-grade connective tissue that we now offer to the evolving marketplace. We look forward to onboarding TZROP as a fully-tokenized asset and working on other digital asset securities that leverage the potential of blockchain technology," said David Goone, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of tZERO.

In operationalizing its new special purpose broker dealer, tZERO can act as a one-stop shop for digital asset security issuance and a range of secondary trading modalities, including continuous automated trading, auctions and block trades for a range of private assets. tZERO's long-standing technology services and SEC-registered transfer agent can assist issuers to issue and transfer digitally native securities on a blockchain, and, critically, use smart contract automation to power a range of functions.

"Our industry must focus on product with features that investors and issuers need. Allowing broker-dealers to custody digital asset securities is critical - cumbersome bank custody or, for now, self-hosted wallets, lead to fragmented user experience, unnecessary operational challenges, increased costs and anemic liquidity. Our end-to-end solution for private markets, including tokenized private assets, will lead the industry towards increasing compliant democratization of private assets that investors and issuers need, as well as increasing penetration of distributed ledger and smart contract automation functionalities towards a new technology-based and digitally-native securities open ecosystem. TZROP tokenization and product engineering will be a key first step" said Alan Konevsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer of tZERO.

After issuance and any relevant regulatory holding periods, investors can potentially enjoy a path to liquidity in one seamless trading environment on the tZERO Securities' ATS, with custody, clearance and settlement by way of tZERO Digital Asset Securities, eliminating the need for third party custodial relationships and balkanized, expensive and inefficient infrastructure.

For more information about tZERO and its services, please visit https://tzero.com.

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website.

About tZERO Digital Asset Securities

tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA. It operates in accordance with the SEC's statement, dated December 23, 2020, regarding the Custody of Digital Asset Securities by Special Purpose Broker-Dealers. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

About tZERO Securities

tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

About tZERO Transfer Services

tZERO Transfer Services, LLC is an SEC-registered transfer agent. More information about tZERO Transfer Services may be found on Edgar.

Investor Notice

Digital asset securities, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investor's ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. There are also unique risks specific to digital asset securities, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss.

No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur.

