Creative Market Reveals Holiday Finds With Over 500 Curated Seasonal Design Assets

Creative Market, the go-to marketplace for design assets, is thrilled to unveil its latest collection: Holiday Finds . This carefully curated selection features over 500 seasonal design assets across various themes to inspire and enhance any holiday project.

Unwrapping Creative Possibilities

Holiday Finds by Creative Market offers a bright selection of festive fonts, seasonal templates, and cheerful graphics, each tailored to make holiday designs shine. From the warm and cozy to the sleek and modern, these collections cater to a broad spectrum of styles, ensuring every designer can find something to spark their creativity.

"Our Holiday Finds selection is designed to inspire and facilitate creativity across all festive occasions," says Adrien Piro, CEO of Creative Market. "Whether you're looking to craft a cozy seasonal greeting or a vibrant New Year's campaign, our assets will breathe life into your ideas and add that special holiday touch."

Explore Our Diverse Holiday Collections

Creative Market's Holiday Finds are divided into themed collections, each with its own unique aesthetic:

Grateful Gatherings : Embrace warmth with classic patterns and cozy typography.

Merry & Modern : Opt for clean, bold designs with a contemporary twist.

Festive Fonts : Add holiday flair to your text with playful and bold lettering.

Hand Drawn Holidays : Give a handmade, artisanal touch to your projects with organic, textured illustrations.

And many more vibrant collections including Elegant Christmas , Hanukkah Highlights , and Vibrant Kwanzaa .

Introducing Holiday Whispers by Silver Stag

As a highlight of this Holiday Finds campaign, Creative Market is excited to introduce Holiday Whispers , a new font developed in collaboration with from Madrid-based type foundry Silver Stag. This new font embodies the magic and elegance of the holiday season with its beautiful swirls and over 150 alternates and ligatures. Available in four styles with unique star designs, Holiday Whispers offers versatility for festive projects and is available exclusively on Creative Market.

Dive Into Seasonal Design

Designers, marketers, and creatives are invited to explore these festive collections and start integrating these assets into their projects. Each collection is crafted to not only meet but anticipate the needs of our creative community, ensuring your holiday projects are both fresh and exciting.

About Creative Market

Creative Market is an online marketplace dedicated to providing high-quality, ready-to-use design assets from independent creatives around the world. With a commitment to helping creatives realize their project goals, Creative Market empowers users to bring their unique ideas to life.

For more information, visit Creative Market .

The graphic above features Fandango by Nicky Laatz , SLTF Holiday Whispers Typeface by SilverStag , Christmas Mockup Frame Gallery by Stykke Studio , Modern Christmas Illustrations by Gross Illustrations , Nutcracker Seamless Pattern by KMBO , Festive Christmas Collection by Pixejoo , and Scandi Christmas: Map & Card creator by Olia .

