Angara Inc.: Angara Named Luxury Brand of the Year at the 2024 Glossy Fashion and Luxury Awards

Recognized for Redefining Luxury with Affordable Custom Jewelry for All

Angara, a leader in the fine jewelry industry, was honored with the Luxury Brand of the Year title at the 2024 Glossy Fashion and Luxury Awards . This prestigious recognition celebrates Angara's achievement in making bespoke fine jewelry accessible with their high-quality, customizable jewelry at prices significantly lower than those offered by traditional luxury brands.

Angara Named Luxury Brand of The Year by Glossy

Angara Named Luxury Brand of The Year in the Glossy Fashion & Luxury Awards 2024

"We are truly honored to be named Luxury Brand of the Year at the 2024 Glossy Fashion and Luxury Awards," said Ankur Daga, Founder and CEO of Angara. "This recognition stands as a powerful affirmation of our unwavering commitment to democratizing luxury. It underscores our vision of transforming fine jewelry from being the privilege of a few to a reality for many. Our unique business model-focused on blending accessibility with bespoke craftsmanship-proves that luxury can be both attainable and extraordinary."

The Glossy Fashion and Luxury Awards recognize brands that are driving innovation in the fashion and luxury industries. This year's winners highlight advancements in immersive technology, sustainability through circular fashion, and collaborations that elevate brand influence.

In addition to the Luxury Brand of the Year award, Angara's Celebrate with Color campaign was named a finalist in the Best Brand Marketing Campaign category. This campaign, which invited consumers to celebrate their individuality with vibrant, colored gemstone jewelry, struck a chord with a wide audience.

"We are so proud of our Celebrate with Color campaign, which has truly resonated with consumers," said Ankur Daga. "It's all about encouraging people to embrace the beauty of colored gemstones that have natural imperfections just like we do."

Angara continues to redefine the fine jewelry shopping experience. With a vertically integrated business model, Angara cuts out the middleman, passing on significant savings to its customers. This approach enables the brand to offer customizable, high-quality jewelry at prices up to 30% lower than other retailers.

Recently, the brand introduced lab-grown diamonds and gemstones for those seeking luxury on a budget and a conscious choice for the planet. Customers can now purchase a stunning 3-carat lab-grown diamond engagement ring for as low as $3,000, making the dream of owning luxury jewelry more attainable and responsible than ever.

"Our goal has always been to bridge the gap between aspiration and affordability," added Daga. "Lab-grown stones allow us to offer the same iconic sparkle and craftsmanship Angara is known for, but at prices that make high-end jewelry attainable for a broader audience. It's about providing our customers with more value and options to suit their individual needs and budget."

For more information about Angara, updates, and exciting announcements, please visit Angara.com , and follow @AngaraJewelry on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and Pinterest .

Press contact:

press@angara.com