MGO Global Announces Details for Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held on December 20, 2024

MIAMI, FL and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2024 / MGO Global Inc. (Nasdaq:MGOL), a digitally-native, lifestyle brand portfolio company, ("MGO," "MGO Global" or the "Company"), today announced that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") on Friday, December 20, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time at the Company's executive office located at 813 NE 17th Terrace, Unit A, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33304.

At the Annual Meeting, MGO stockholders will be asked to vote on the following proposals:

to elect Maximiliano Ojeda, Virginia Hilfiger, Julian Groves, Ping Rawson, Obie McKenzie, Jeffrey Lerner and Paul Wahlgren as directors of the Board of Directors to serve until the 2025 Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of the Company; to ratify the appointment of Assurance Dimensions, LLC as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024; and to approve adjourning the Annual Meeting, if necessary, to solicit additional proxies in the event there are not sufficient votes in favor of the proposals listed above at the time of the Annual Meeting.

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2024 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting. It is anticipated that on or about November 25, 2024, the Company shall commence mailing to all stockholders of record, as of the Record Date, the proxy notice, the proxy statement that describes the proposals to be considered at the Annual Meeting, a proxy card and a copy of MGO's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 1, 2024, the Amendment to our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on June 3, 2024, and the Current Report on Form 8-K, containing the recast of MGO's consolidated financial statements, filed with the SEC on August 13, 2024. The definitive proxy notice, proxy statement and form of proxy card was filed with the SEC on Friday, November 22, 2024.

The approval of the election of the directors under Proposal 1 requires the affirmative vote of holders of the plurality of the common stock represented at the meeting, in person or by proxy, entitled to vote and voting on the matter; and Proposals 2 and 3 require the affirmative vote of holders of at least a majority of the common stock represented at the meeting, in person or proxy, entitled to vote and voting on the matters.

MGO's Board of Directors recommends a vote FOR the election of all directors and the other proposals set forth in the proxy statement. MGO knows of no other matters to be submitted at the Annual Meeting other than as specified in this press release.

Stockholders can vote either by proxy by submitting their voting instructions by Internet, by phone or by mailing back a proxy card, or in person by ballot at the Meeting. If voting by mail, the proxy must be received by MGO's voting processing agency at least 48 hours prior to the appointed time of the Meeting or at our registered office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at least four (4) hours prior to the appointed time of the Meeting to be validly included in the tally of common stock. If voting by Internet or phone, votes must be received by 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, December 19, 2024 to be validly included in the tally of the common stock voted at the Meeting. If a stockholder elects to attend the Meeting, he or she may vote in person and their proxy will not be used. Detailed proxy voting instructions are provided both in the proxy statement and on the proxy card accompanying the proxy statement.

About MGO Global Inc.

MGO Global is actively engaged in building a portfolio of independent, digitally native, lifestyle brands, which are unique and differentiated, yet all defined by distinctive, high-quality products and a shared commitment to delivering high-touch customer experiences across its ecommerce and wholesale channels. MGO is currently comprised of two business units: Americana Liberty, which markets a growing, high-end line of thoughtfully curated home and outdoor products, including Stand Flagpoles; and MGO Digital, which leverages data analytics, advanced technology-enabled marketing and our leadership's industry relationships and expertise to identify, incubate and introduce to market new, authentic lifestyle brand concepts. For more information on MGO, please visit www.mgoglobalinc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to complete the proposed business combination with Heidmar, Inc., grow its businesses and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2023 fiscal year. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

MGO Global Inc.

Dodi Handy, Director of Communications

Telephone: 407-960-4636

Email: ir@mgoteam.com

SOURCE: MGO Global

