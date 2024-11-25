News Media Group,: Tech Lifestyle Expert Carley Knobloch Features the Coolest Tech Gifts of the 2024 Holiday Shopping Season!

Top Tech & Trending Gifts: Gadget Guidance for the Holidays

It's time to knock out your holiday shopping, and if you're looking for cool tech gift ideas, News Media Group, Inc., partnered with Tech Lifestyle Expert Carley Knobloch and some top brands to help make sure shoppers are prepared to score the best tech gifts of the season!

Carley shared on interviews and InTheNews.TV some gift ideas to help you level up your shopping game this season.

Featured brands included:

Amazon Key. Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery is a convenient, secure, and easy way to have Amazon packages and groceries delivered inside your garage. It's exclusive for Prime members and works with Amazon, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market deliveries. Allow family and friends to have packages delivered to your garage by adding them as authorized users and use a compatible camera to watch your deliveries in real time. For more information, go to amazon.com/tryamazonkey.

LG Styler® Steam Closet. Refresh and revive your wardrobe with the LG Styler Steam Closet. Using TrueSteam® technology, it gently de-wrinkles, deodorizes, and dries clothes, even delicates and hard-to-wash items. Reduce allergens and save time with specialized care cycles via the ThinQ® app. The Styler's sleek design and quiet operation make it a stylish and convenient addition to any home. Visit LG.com to learn more.

SEGA SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS. SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS brings together Classic Sonic, Modern Sonic, and Shadow in an all-new collection featuring iconic 2D and 3D Sonic levels within two completely unique experiences. Players will dive deep into Shadow's dark past in a brand-new story campaign introducing never-before-seen abilities for the character, while also experiencing a complete remaster of the original Sonic Generations for the latest console era. Check out sonicxshadowgenerations.com for more details.

Jackery 1000 v2 Solar Generator. With a 1070Wh capacity and 1500W rated power, Jackery 1000v2 Solar Generator can efficiently run high-power household appliances, ensuring you're prepared for any situation. Lightweight at just 11kg, its compact design and foldable handle make it easy to transport and store. Enhanced with a 20% reduction in volume, this power station is designed for convenience and reliability, fitting seamlessly into any adventure or emergency preparedness plan. For more, go to Amazon.com.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition. Unleash your creativity with the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition. This laptop is a Copilot+ PC powered by the latest Intel processors, so users can enjoy AI experiences like productivity assistants, text and image creation, and collaboration effects that make both work and play easier. Four speakers, four noise-canceling mics, a redesigned keyboard, and rapid charge express-which gets 3 hours of runtime with a 15-minute charge-all ensure seamless productivity.

Media Contact Details:-

Jennifer Rivera

President

News Media Group, Inc.

info@newsmg.com

SOURCE: News Media Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com