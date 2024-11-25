MÍRAME Fine Art Partners With Tammy Sells Costa Rica

Luxury Real Estate meets Costa Rican Contemporary Art

MÍRAME Fine Art, Costa Rica's online platform dedicated to showcasing contemporary Costa Rican art, is proud to announce an exciting partnership with Tammy Sells Costa Rica, a leading full-service, boutique real estate firm specializing in luxury properties in and around Playas del Coco. This collaboration brings together two distinct but complementary worlds: high-caliber real estate and contemporary art.

As Costa Rica's real estate market continues to attract growing international attention, Tammy Sells Costa Rica has established itself as a trusted name for clients seeking properties that combine elegance and exclusivity. Known for its expertise in the Guanacaste region, the company guides clients through every step of the buying process, connecting them with residences that exemplify sophisticated coastal living.

Through this partnership with MÍRAME Fine Art, these homes can now be enriched with works by some of Costa Rica's most talented contemporary artists. Clients have the unique opportunity to customize art packages to fit various levels of property and personal style, ensuring every home becomes a perfect blend of luxury and artistic expression.

MÍRAME Fine Art has emerged as a leader in promoting Costa Rica's contemporary art scene, providing collectors with access to a thoughtfully curated selection of artworks that reflect the country's dynamic creative landscape. With cutting-edge features like augmented reality visualization and seamless international shipping through DHL, MÍRAME Fine Art ensures an intuitive and convenient experience for collectors, whether they are local or abroad.

"Collaborating with Tammy Sells Costa Rica is a natural step in our mission to bring Costa Rican art to a global audience," said Belinda Seppings, Founder of MÍRAME Fine Art. "Together, we're able to introduce a new way for homeowners to integrate art into their lives-bringing personality and depth to their living spaces."

Tammy Lovell, founder of Tammy Sells Costa Rica, believes art plays a transformative role in creating homes that feel personal. "Art is a powerful way to make a house feel like a home," she said. "We're thrilled to partner with MÍRAME Fine Art to offer our clients a new level of customization and cultural connection."

Through this collaboration, bespoke art consulting services are available to clients, allowing them to select works ranging from compelling contemporary paintings to intricate sculptures-each tailored to complement a variety of architectural styles and interiors. By showcasing the work of Costa Rica's artists, MÍRAME Fine Art and Tammy Sells Costa Rica highlight the depth of talent and innovation within the country's contemporary art scene.

This partnership enables clients to engage with Costa Rica's creative identity by acquiring distinctive artworks that bring character to their homes while supporting the country's growing community of contemporary artists.