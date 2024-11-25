Castle Hall Diligence: Castle Hall Announces Next Generation DiligenceExchange Verification Reports With Early Access Program for Global Alts 2025

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2024 / Castle Hall, The Due Diligence Company, today announced the release of the next generation of its DiligenceExchange (DXC) Verification Reports. Building on the platform's success since its initial 2022 launch, the enhanced verification solution now integrates content and insights generated by DiligenceAI, Castle Hall's artificial intelligence engine.

Castle Hall is also excited to offer privileged, early access to the new AI optimized verification platform to those attending iConnections MFA Global Alts 2025, where the company will serve as a Platinum Sponsor.

"When we launched DXC Verification Reports in 2022, we were focused on two separate pain points felt by both investors / LPs and managers / GPs" said Chris Addy, CEO of Castle Hall. "The first is efficiency: due diligence can become a repetitive, time consuming process that delays capital allocation. DiligenceExchange Verification Reports represent a fundamental shift - one standard, independently verified data report which can be distributed to multiple investors, designed to accelerate capital raising."

The second pain point is credibility. "In today's market, performance alone isn't enough," continued Addy. "Institutional investors need independent confirmation that managers run robust, well controlled businesses. DXC Verification Reports provide critical third party validation, helping managers demonstrate they're ready for institutional capital."

"The next generation of DiligenceExchange expands on these foundations through the integration of DiligenceAI," said Anne Coady, Castle Hall's Managing Partner. "The DXC Verification Report validates manager operations while DiligenceAI synthesizes information from our comprehensive global database to deliver an enhanced summary of operational procedures."

For attendees at the newly combined iConnections and MFA Global Alts event, DXC Verification Reports offer a powerful differentiation tool in a hyper competitive capital raising environment. The platform's early access program allows managers to:

- Stand out: showcase your firm and funds at Global Alts 2025, amid 1,200+ competing managers

- Speed up: deliver industry standard, verified data to your prospective investors

- Stay ahead: post your DXC Verification Report, maximize visibility and solidify your position as an industry leader

Asset Managers / GPs interested in learning more about DiligenceExchange and the Global Alts early access program should contact Castle Hall at dxc@castlehalldiligence.com.

About Castle Hall

Castle Hall is a global leader in operational due diligence for alternative and traditional asset managers. The firm combines deep expertise with cutting-edge technology to deliver new efficiency, speed, and AI-powered insights to support due diligence across the investment industry. As the largest dedicated due diligence organization worldwide, Castle Hall has pioneered DiligenceExchange, powered by DiligenceAI, to streamline due diligence for both asset managers and allocators.

Working together, Castle Hall and our clients achieve better investment outcomes.

More information is available at www.castlehalldiligence.com

