Montag, 25.11.2024
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 | Ticker-Symbol: JWG1
Tradegate
25.11.24
14:55 Uhr
0,650 Euro
-0,006
-0,92 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6750,68516:32
0,6730,68516:32
PR Newswire
25.11.2024 16:01 Uhr
72 Leser
Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

STEPHEN NICOL

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

Identification code

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

ACQUISITION OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES IN THE WOOD SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND AWARD OF NIL COST MATCHING SHARES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

PARTNERSHIP SHARES

£0.54021

278

MATCHING SHARES

£NIL

139

d)

Aggregated information

PARTNERSHIP SHARES

MATCHING SHARES

Aggregated Volume:

278

139

Aggregated Price:

£0.54021

£NIL

Aggregated Total:

£150.17838

£NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-11-21

f)

Place of the transaction

PARTNERSHIP SHARES:

MATCHING SHARES:

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE


© 2024 PR Newswire
