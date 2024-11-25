Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
STEPHEN NICOL
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
Identification code
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
ACQUISITION OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES IN THE WOOD SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND AWARD OF NIL COST MATCHING SHARES
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
£0.54021
278
MATCHING SHARES
£NIL
139
d)
Aggregated information
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
MATCHING SHARES
Aggregated Volume:
278
139
Aggregated Price:
£0.54021
£NIL
Aggregated Total:
£150.17838
£NIL
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-11-21
f)
Place of the transaction
PARTNERSHIP SHARES:
MATCHING SHARES:
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE