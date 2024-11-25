EQS-News: Verve Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Verve Group SE Invites Investors to the Presentation of its Interim Report Q3 2024 on November 28, 2024 at 10:30am CET



November 25, 2024, 16:20 CET: Verve Group SE ("Verve" or the "Company", ISIN: SE0018538068; Ticker VER / M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) will publish its Interim Report Q3 2024 on November 28, 2024 at 08:00 am CET and invites investors to the presentation of its Q3 2024 results by Remco Westermann (CEO) and Paul Echt (CFO) at 10:30 am CET the same day. The presentation will be held in English and will also be available on-demand on the Company's website: www.investors.verve.com. To participate via webcast, please visit: https://verve-group.videosync.fi/verve-group-q3-report-2024 To participate via phone and ask questions, please register at the following link: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5003783 Responsible parties The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons at Verve set out below for publication at the time stated by Verve's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information. For further information, please contact: Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@verve.com, investor@verve.com

www.investors.verve.com About Verve Verve (Ticker: VER) is a fast-growing, profitable, digital media company that provides AI-driven ad-software solutions. Verve matches global advertiser demand with publisher ad-supply, enhancing results through first-party data from its own content. Aligned with our mission, "Let's make media better," the company focuses on enabling better outcomes for brands, agencies, and publishers with responsible advertising solutions, with an emphasis on emerging media channels. Verve's main operational presence is in North America and Europe, and it is registered as a Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143). Its shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company has two secured bonds listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. Verve's certified advisor on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; contact info: info@fnca.se .



