Montag, 25.11.2024
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
ACCESSWIRE
25.11.2024 16:26 Uhr
Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Allie Kelly Joins the Tire Recycling Foundation Board of Directors

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2024 / The Ray recently announced Allie Kelly has joined the Board of Directors of The Tire Recycling Foundation. Allie Kelly is the Executive Director of The Ray, and has led partnerships and projects towards making roadways cleaner and safer since 2015.

The Tire Recycling Foundation, led by the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) and the Tire Industry Association (TIA), is committed to securing funding and allocating grants for research, education, intervention and demonstration projects targeting critical gaps within the tire recycling supply chain across the United States. The incoming Board consists of 15 global industry leaders with deep knowledge and diverse expertise in the manufacturing, recycling and transportation industries.

With the goal of achieving 100% circularity for end-of-life tires, the Tire Recycling Foundation has made significant progress in advancing tire recycling technologies. A primary focus for the Board is to accelerate the adoption of emerging end-of-life tire market technologies like rubber-modified asphalt (RMA), which provides enhanced performance, economic efficiency and environmental sustainability.

The Tire Recycling Foundation is committed to building partnerships and fostering innovation across the tire recycling supply chain, working closely with key stakeholders to expand tire recycling markets and enhance sustainable end-of-life tire management practices.

For more information on the Tire Recycling Foundation, visit: https://tirerecyclingfoundation.org/.

For more information on end-of-life tire recycling and management, visit: Tire Recycling | USTMA (ustires.org)

About The Tire Recycling Foundation

The Tire Recycling Foundation is a broad-based whole value chain initiative, led by the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) and the Tire Industry Association (TIA), committed to securing funding and allocating grants for research, education, intervention and demonstration projects targeting critical gaps within the tire recycling supply chain across the United States.

About The Ray

The Ray is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity and net-zero highway testbed, located on 18 miles of Interstate 85 between LaGrange, Georgia, and the Georgia-Alabama state line. This stretch of interstate is named in memory of Ray C. Anderson (1934-2011), a Georgia native recognized as a leader in green business when he challenged his company, Interface, Inc., to pursue a zero environmental footprint. Our mission is to reimagine how we connect our communities, our lives, and the world in a way that is safer, more responsive to the climate, more regenerative to the environment, and more capable of creating economic opportunity through innovative ideas and technologies that will transform transportation infrastructure. The Ray Highway is paving the way for a zero carbon, zero waste, zero deaths highway system that will build a safer and more prosperous future for us all. Learn more at www.TheRay.org.

Media Contact

Dallen McLemore, Communications Specialist, The Ray
229.449.6168 | dallen@theray.org | @TheRayHighway



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ray C. Anderson Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
