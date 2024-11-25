Viva Executive Assistants Announces Contest for Free Executive Support Valued at $12,000

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2024 / Viva Executive Assistants, a leader in providing premium remote executive assistant services, has launched an exclusive contest offering one startup executive a full quarter of complimentary executive assistant support. This remarkable giveaway, valued at $12,000, is designed to give executives the freedom to focus on their most pressing priorities by offloading time-consuming tasks.

Empowering startup executives with game-changing support

The contest is open to startup executives in the United States whose companies have at least 20 full-time employees. This initiative aims to highlight the transformative impact of having a skilled executive assistant manage administrative responsibilities, allowing leaders to dedicate more time to strategy and innovation.

Viva Executive Assistants has a proven track record of matching executives with pre-trained, high-performing assistants who excel in managing complex schedules, coordinating projects, and handling other vital tasks. This giveaway reflects Viva's commitment to empowering startup leaders with the tools they need to thrive in today's demanding business landscape.

How to participate in the contest

Participating in this contest is simple and quick. Executives, team members, or peers can nominate a startup leader through a brief online form that takes less than 1 minute to complete . Self-nominations are also welcome, making it accessible to anyone who recognizes the value of professional executive support.

Entries are open until December 8, 2024.

The winner will be notified by email on December 15, 2024, and will gain access to three months of executive assistant support, starting in 2025. The selection criteria emphasize the potential impact of this support on the nominee's ability to achieve their organizational goals.

What the winner will receive

The winner of this contest will gain access to a fully trained, remote executive assistant from Viva Executive Assistants. These assistants are skilled in calendar management, project coordination, and administrative tasks tailored to the unique needs of executives in fast-growing startups.

The support includes personalized assistance with scheduling, meeting preparation, task prioritization, travel planning, email management, and team engagement activities freeing up substantial time for high-level decision-making. This initiative provides an opportunity to experience firsthand the benefits of an executive assistant's expertise without any upfront financial commitment.

Why executive assistants are essential for startups

Startups face unique challenges, including rapid growth, tight deadlines, and the need for constant innovation. An executive assistant can help alleviate the stress of day-to-day operations by ensuring meetings are carefully planned, communication flows efficiently, and administrative details are expertly managed.

By participating in this giveaway, one lucky executive will experience the value of having dedicated support, potentially saving up to 60 hours a month-time that can be redirected toward core business objectives. This contest underscores Viva's mission to support executives in achieving greater focus and productivity.

Learn more about the contest

This is a rare chance for a startup executive to access the benefits of a high-quality executive assistant at no cost. Viva Executive Assistants invites all eligible participants to nominate themselves or a deserving leader by completing the nomination form here .