Wellstack, Inc.: Wellstack Partners With Hartford HealthCare to Advance Data Integration and Healthcare Analytics

Wellstack and Hartford HealthCare Partner to Drive Innovation in Data Integration and Patient-Centered Care

Wellstack, a leader in healthcare data integration and advanced analytics, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Hartford HealthCare, one of the leading health systems in the Northeast. This collaboration will leverage Wellstack's cutting-edge data platform to support Hartford HealthCare's mission of providing high-quality, patient-centered care through enhanced data-driven decision-making.

With over 500 locations, Hartford HealthCare serves patients across seven hospitals a multi-specialty physician group, a behavioral health network, a clinical care organization, a regional home care system, an array of senior medical care services, and numerous other health centers. Hartford HealthCare will utilize Wellstack's innovative data integration solutions to accelerate its Google Cloud Platform and digital health strategy designed to improve data access and insights that drive clinical, operations and financial efficiencies. Wellstack's platform is designed to integrate disparate data sources across clinical, financial, and operational silos, providing Hartford HealthCare with actionable insights that drive better patient outcomes and optimized care delivery.

"We are excited to partner with Wellstack to elevate our data integration capabilities," said Joel Vengco, SVP and Chief Information & Digital Officer of Hartford HealthCare. "This partnership will empower our teams to make faster, more informed decisions by accelerating data flow in our FHIR repository, our source of truth supporting a number of strategic initiatives across our enterprise. By unlocking the potential of our data, we can continue to enhance the care we provide to our communities."

Wellstack's platform will provide Hartford HealthCare with real-time analytics and advanced predictive modeling, allowing the health system to proactively manage patient care, reduce costs, and streamline operations. This partnership represents a significant step forward in Hartford HealthCare's journey to becoming a fully integrated, data-driven health system.

Rich Waller, CEO of Wellstack, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Hartford HealthCare, a system known for its commitment to innovation and excellence. Together, we will enable better clinical decisions, improve operational workflows, and ultimately deliver better care outcomes for patients."

This collaboration will also support Hartford HealthCare's ongoing efforts to advance population health management and value-based care initiatives. By harnessing Wellstack's robust data capabilities, Hartford HealthCare aims to enhance its ability to manage patient populations, improve care coordination, and reduce health disparities across its service areas.

About Wellstack

Wellstack is a leading provider of healthcare data integration and advanced analytics solutions. The company empowers healthcare organizations to improve clinical and operational outcomes through streamlined data management and actionable insights. For more information, visit https://wellstack.ai/company

About Hartford HealthCare

With 43,000 colleagues, Hartford HealthCare's unified culture enhances access, affordability, equity and expertise. Its care-delivery system - with more than 500 locations serving 185 towns and cities - includes two tertiary-level teaching hospitals, an acute-care community teaching hospital, an acute-care hospital and trauma center, three community hospitals, a behavioral health network, a multispecialty physician group, a clinical care organization, a regional home care system, an array of senior care services, a mobile neighborhood health program and a comprehensive physical therapy and rehabilitation network. On average, Hartford HealthCare touches more than 17,000 lives every single day. The unique, system-wide Institute Model offers a unified high standard of care in crucial specialties at hospital and ambulatory sites across Connecticut offering unparalleled expertise at the most affordable cost. The institutes include: Ayer Neuroscience, Cancer, Digestive Health, Heart and Vascular, Orthopedics and Tallwood Urology & Kidney. Visit Hartford HealthCare at www.HartfordHealthCare.org and stay connected through newsletters and social media.The system has been recognized by Leapfrog as having the safest hospitals in the country.