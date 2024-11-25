Infrax Systems, Inc.: Infrax Systems, Inc / US Standard Capital Completes Acquisition of Cornerstone Rock LLC

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2024 / Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:IFXY) dba US Standard Capital (the "Company") announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Cornerstone Rock LLC, a Houston-based residential construction company specializing in home remodeling renovations and new construction projects. The acquisition brings together the construction and remodeling capabilities of Cornerstone Rock and the real estate investment capabilities of the previously acquired JP Developers of Texas under the Infrax / US Standard Capital name.

As previously reported, the Company has completed the audits for 2022 and 2023 and is currently working on its audit for its 2024 fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2024. The Company is concurrently working with its attorneys to prepare the text of its S-1 registration statement and plans to file it with the SEC once the 2024 audit is complete.

The Company will now pause its acquisition activity to complete the 2024 audit of the combined entities so it can file its S-1 registration statement as soon as possible. The Company has identified several other potential acquisition targets and will revisit the viability of these acquisitions once the S-1 is effective. The Company also plans to file a name and ticker symbol change request with FINRA to officially change the Company's name to US Standard Capital at that time.

About Infrax Systems, Inc. / US Standard Capital

Infrax Systems, Inc. is focused on acquiring assets and companies in the real estate sector, including housing development, construction, remodeling, and financing. The Company also provides products and services that address the various challenges faced by Latin American immigrants.

Contact Information:

https://twitter.com/InfraxInc

https://twitter.com/jpineda100

https://www.usstandardcapital.com/

https://www.jpdevelopersoftexas.com/

https://www.cornerstonehtx.com

Shareholder/Investor inquiries for Infrax Systems, Inc.:

Infrax Systems, Inc.

1-888-204-4134

ir@infraxinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement: In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Jose Pineda

CEO

jose@usstandardcapital.com

786-583-6642

SOURCE: Infrax Systems, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com