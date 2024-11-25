At the Yacht Club de Monaco the Navicap Challenge - Trophée Elena Sivoldaeva

TURIN, Italy, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inclusive and accessible sailing for all. It is the aim of the Navicap Challenge - Trophée Elena Sivoldaeva, taking place in Monaco Bay for its second edition from 29th November to 1st December 2024. Around 60 participants will join the regatta organised by Yacht Club de Monaco. The event takes place ahead of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebrated every year on 3rd December and it is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that also aim to guarantee the rights of people with disabilities. "Today, sailing aims to be an all-inclusive sport that allows diverse crews to work together, including people with disabilities," says YCM General Secretary Bernard d'Alessandri.

It all kicks off with the first race on Friday 29th November at 2.00pm. Teams from England, France, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium and Monaco will be out on the water for this second edition. Ahead of them lies three days of racing on Hansa 303 boats, specially designed to be accessible to everyone. Crews of two, able-bodied or disabled sailors, can sail together on them and YCM has been able to purchase two, thanks to the generosity of donor member Elena Sivoldaeva. Contestants will be competing on a triangular windward-leeward course depending on the race format in two stages, qualifiers followed by the finals. A qualifying phase, the Round Robin, is validated once all groups have competed once. At the end of this stage, teams with the fewest points will go through into the Gold category. In the event of a tie, the ranking of the last race will be the decider between teams. The other teams will be divided into the Silver, Bronze and Vermeil categories following the same rule.

The event is part of the collective 'Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting' initiative and upholds the transmission values so dear to YCM. It also reinforced YCM's actions to make sailing accessible to all, by promoting inclusion and valuing the sense of freedom that this sport gives.

