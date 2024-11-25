Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - Eli Ben-Haroosh, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Zero Candida Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ZCT) ("Zero Candida" or the "Company"), joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Rj-qOUi3-s

Zero Candida Technologies, Inc. (ZCT), is a medical device company bringing female healthcare into the 21st century. They are transforming the treatment of Vulvo-Vaginal Candidiasis ("VVC"), which affects 75% of women worldwide, often recurrent and increasingly drug-resistant with current treatments failing to address the root cause effectively. Free from chemicals and side effects, their AI-driven tampon-like device enables real-time data collection and transmission to physicians for personalized, at-home treatment. Beyond VVC, ZCT aims to revolutionize gynecology, improving access for underserved populations and advancing hybrid medicine.

Please refer to the Company's website here.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231280

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange