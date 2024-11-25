Veho and ShipWise Partner to Improve E-commerce Delivery Experience

Technology Integration Allows Thousands of Retailers Using ShipWise to Deliver Across 44 Markets Using Veho

Veho, the next-generation delivery company, and ShipWise, the leading shipping and logistics platform, today announced a partnership enabling the thousands of ecommerce retailers using ShipWise to send their products through Veho's delivery network.

The partnership is important because delivery experience has emerged as a critical factor in growing the relationship between retailers and their customers, with a recent study indicating 90% of consumers will repurchase after a good delivery experience, while 65% won't after a bad one.

ShipWise's clients can now access Veho's premium delivery experience, including 2-3 day delivery, delivery seven days per week, industry-leading ~99% on-time-delivery, 4.9 out of 5 stars customer satisfaction, and potential to increase customer lifetime value by 51%. Veho operates in 44 markets across the United States-and growing.

"Veho is excited to open its doors to the thousands of retailers using ShipWise to get their products into customers' hands. By combining customer obsession, the latest technology and operational expertise, Veho provides a delivery experience that customers rave about and that is proven to reduce shipping costs and increase customer value," said Veho CEO Itamar Zur. "We're eager to show ShipWise and its clients what Veho can do for their business."

"This partnership with Veho aligns perfectly with our mission to help businesses thrive and win in today's demanding market," said Clark Ransom, President of ShipWise. "We've always focused on giving our customers the flexibility they need to effectively run and scale their business-now we're enabling them to extend that same flexibility to their customers. Through our integration, businesses can route specific orders to Veho using logic-based automation rules, while maintaining full visibility into delivery performance. Together, we're giving businesses the tools they need to outperform in an increasingly competitive landscape."

Veho's technology platform and delivery network enables some of America's leading retail and e-commerce brands to get packages to customers faster and better than legacy carriers. Veho allows consumers to control when, where, and how their packages are delivered, to provide specific delivery instructions, communicate with their delivery driver-partner, and uses GPS, AI and machine learning to ensure packages are delivered as consumers expect and every delivery is better than the last.

Through ShipWise, businesses can maintain full control over their shipping strategy - from self-service carrier selection and service group management to automated routing based on rates and transit times. Whether accessing through the web application or API, businesses can scale their operations while maintaining granular control over carrier selection and delivery experiences. This versatility makes adding premium carriers like Veho seamless, regardless of implementation approach.

About Veho

Veho is a next-generation delivery platform, turning shipping from a cost center into a value driver. By combining purpose-built technology, customer experience obsession, and a scalable delivery network, Veho enables brands to offer an Amazon-level delivery experience that measurably improves their bottom line. The industry-leading results speak for themselves: 99% on-time delivery, 4.9/5 customer satisfaction score, 71% fewer delivery-related refunds, and a 41% increase in customer lifetime value. Now one of America's largest delivery platforms, Veho serves 105 million Americans across 44 markets-and growing. Learn why leading brands including Sephora, Zara, Lululemon, Saks, and Macy's trust Veho to drive a return on their delivery experience at shipveho.com.

About ShipWise

ShipWise is a leading shipping and logistics platform that helps businesses streamline their shipping operations and improve customer satisfaction. With a wide range of carrier options and powerful integration capabilities, ShipWise is the solution of choice for e-commerce businesses looking to simplify their shipping processes.

Media Contacts:

