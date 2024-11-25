Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - The Hebets Company, an NFP Company, a premier consulting firm and insurance brokerage, announces the promotion of Jamie Hebets from Senior Vice President to President. The company's founder, Jim Hebets, will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer.

For more than 55 years, The Hebets Company has been a trusted advisor to the nation's savviest entrepreneurs, distinguished families, and high-impact executives in executive compensation and benefit arrangements, estate planning, business succession planning, and HR Consulting.

"Since I founded The Hebets Company, we've helped hundreds of businesses and tens of thousands of individuals grow, protect, and preserve their wealth. During Jamie's tenure, the company has seen significant growth and expansion in all areas, and it gives me great pleasure to announce his promotion to President," said Jim Hebets. "I have the utmost confidence that his vision, leadership, and tireless commitment to our clients, teams, and firm will positively impact our enduring future and sustain the culture we've carefully created for the next half a century."

Jamie Hebets has been with the firm since 2012 and has demonstrated a remarkable ability to innovate while also leading client consulting across executive compensation and benefits, talent retention, business succession planning, and estate planning and preservation. He has consulted with more than 125 healthcare organizations, from small rural community-based organizations with fewer than 50 employees to large national healthcare systems with over 70,000 employees. As President, he will continue to work alongside CEO and Founder Jim Hebets and the rest of the leadership team.

Over the last decade, The Hebets Company has significantly expanded its footprint in the non-profit healthcare sector under Jamie Hebets' leadership, now having helped over 125 non-profit healthcare organizations. The types of non-profit healthcare organizations they serve range from Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), behavioral health centers, as well as some of the nation's largest hospital systems. A major component of a non-profit healthcare executive or provider's compensation package was being missed, that being the ability to retire with dignity. This trend, combined with the healthcare sector's staff shortages and high turnover rates, made providing healthcare organizations and hospital systems with solutions to attract, retain, and reward talent a natural extension of its services. The firm has helped these organizations attract, reward, and retain top talent through innovative compensation, retirement, and total rewards strategies.

"I'm honored to step into the role of President while continuing to guide our individual and healthcare clients," says Jamie Hebets. "We're taking our own succession planning advice with this move, too, ensuring an uninterrupted growth path for the company and seamless service for our clients. I'm passionate about the work we do each day, and I look to the future through the lens of our core values and center our growth with a focus on servant leadership, just as Jim Hebets did when he founded this company. I look forward to carrying The Hebets Company's legacy into the future."

The Company's motto, "The Value of Voice," signifies its belief system that all stakeholders' voices matter in the planning process. This approach fosters an environment for success that allows for a truly transformational and appreciated plan to take root and become adopted. This combined with their education-first approach empowers those they serve to reach a consensus, while also meeting the unique goals of healthcare organizations or any of the other types of enterprises that they serve.

As President, Jamie will continue leading the company on this path of growth and expansion with an education-first mindset.





About The Hebets Company:

The Hebets Company, an NFP Company, is a premier consulting firm and insurance brokerage committed to creating strategies that prioritize financial health while tackling the most pressing challenges in risk management, retirement planning, workforce strategy, and wealth management. Since 1969, the organization has served high-impact executives, distinguished families, and savvy entrepreneurs. As a leading financial advisor, The Hebets Company designs total rewards strategies for the C-suite and providers that attract and retain talent for healthcare systems and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs). Forbes Magazine and SHOOK Research awarded top ranking to The Hebets Company CEO and Founder, Jim Hebets, by naming him as #3 nationally on its 2024 American Top Financial Security Professionals list, chosen from over 45,000 nominees. The Hebets Company provides executive compensation and fringe benefits, business valuation and succession planning, estate planning, and wealth creation to wealth preservation. For more information, visit HebetsCo.com, call (602) 840-7505, or follow the company on LinkedIn.

