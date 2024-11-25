Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, reports financial results for its third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2024.

While the Company's revenues were up 61 percent for the third quarter and 34 percent for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) for the quarter significantly increased when compared to the second quarter ended June 30, 3024 and for the comparable third quarter ended September 20, 2023.

The increase in COGS for sales revenue was due in part to a reserve journal entry that had to be made to the Inventory. This accounting adjustment, 25 percent of the value of equipment inventory and 50 percent of the value of parts inventory, was made to cover any possible miscounts or errors in the inventory records. The adjustment made for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, which was just over $3.1 million, reduced inventory while increasing COGS in the third quarter.

COGS associated with rental revenues is based on the depreciation of long-term rental equipment. A combination of issues occurred:

Rental equipment was purchased and delivered but not on rent long enough to generate revenue/create a receivable. Since the equipment isn't sold but rented, the Company uses depreciation, an internal accounting figure, to offset the COGS. This means that the cost of the equipment being used (depreciated) is accounted for as a COGS rather than recording the equipment's full purchase cost up front.

According to the Company's CEO Lee Hamre, these are one-time adjustments that affected the third quarter and will not be affect the Company's fourth quarter.

Statement of Operations for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

The Company reported revenue of approximately $1.9 million versus revenue of $1.2 million for the comparable 2023 quarter.

Gross loss for the quarter was ($1.2 million), compared to gross profit of $371,206 for the comparable 2023 quarter.

Loss from operations was ($1.4 million) for the quarter, compared to a profit from operations of $199,328 for the comparable 2023 quarter.

Net loss for the quarter was ($1.1 million) compared to net loss of ($32,623) for the comparable 2023 quarter.

Loss per share was ($0.07) for the quarter compared to earnings per share of $0.00 for the comparable 2023 quarter.

Statement of Operations for the Nine-Month period Ended September 30, 2024

The company reported revenue of approximately $9.0 million versus revenue of $6.7 million for the comparable 2023 period.

Gross profit for the period was $1.2 million compared to gross profit of $1.9 million for the comparable 2023 period.

Profit from operations was $18,585 for the nine-month period, compared to profit from operations of $438,528 for the comparable 2023 nine-month period.

Net loss for the nine-month period was ($478,790) compared to a net loss of ($48,122) for the comparable nine-month period of 2023.

Loss per share was ($0.03) for the period compared to earnings per share of $0.00 for the comparable nine-month period of 2023.

Balance Sheet for the Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2024

Total Assets were $20.1 million, a $2.2 million increase due in part to a $4.0 million increase in rental equipment.

Total Liabilities were $17.2 million, a $2.8 million increase due in part to an increase in the Company's notes payable.

Please join the Company's management team November 25 at 9:00 a.m. PT for a shareholder update. The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.201.689.8560. Please dial the conference center five minutes before the call begins and ask the operator for the AmeraMex conference call. An audio replay of the call will be available from November 25, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET until December 9, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The replay is accessible by dialing 1.412.317.6671 and entering pin number 13750228.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements made in this news release that are not historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements often can be identified using terms such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximate" "continue," or the negative thereof. We intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors for such statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Any forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and key factors beyond our control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical results of operations and events and those presently anticipated or projected. We disclaim any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statement or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023



























REVENUES























Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues $ 1,426,566

$ 756,581



7,547,016

$ 5,716,647

Rentals and Leases

522,842



454,154



1,465,987



1,024,077

Total Sales

1,949,408



1,210,735



9,013,003



6,740,724



















COST OF SALES















Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues

2,445,961



685,268



6,601,371



4,316,879

Rentals and Leases

686,789



154,261



1,168,241



521,029

Total Cost of Sales

3,132,750



839,529



7,769,612



4,837,908



















GROSS PROFIT

(1,183,342 )

371,206



1,243,391



1,902,816



















OPERATING EXPENSES















Selling Expense

107,393



87,549



511,900



840,930

General and Administrative

158,119



84,329



712,906



622,358

Total Operating Expenses

265,512



171,878



1,224,806



1,463,288



















Profit (loss) From Operations

(1,448,854 )

199,328



18,585



439,528



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)















Interest Expense, net

(145,968 )

(218,551 )

(845,507 )

(503,990 ) Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt

-



(28,446 )

-



(67,536 ) Gain of Sale of Asset





-







-

Other Income (Expense)

39,818



1,393



147,790



63,740

Total Other Income (Expense)

(106,150 )

(245,604 )

(697,717 )

(507,786 )

















INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES

(1,555,004 )

(46,276 )

(679,132 )

(68,258 )

















PROVISION for INCOME TAXES

(488,225 )

(13,653 )

(200,342 )

(20,136 )

















NET INCOME $ (1,066,779 ) $ (32,623 )

(478,790 ) $ (48,122 )

















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:















Basic

14,829,155



14,829,155



14,829,155



14,829,155

Diluted

14,829,155



14,829,155



14,829,155



14,829,155



















Earnings (loss) per Share















Basic $ -0.07

$ 0.00



-0.03

$ 0.00

Diluted $ -0.07

$ 0.00



-0.03

$ 0.00



AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS

















SEPTEMBER 30, 2024



DECEMBER 31, 2023

ASSETS











Current Assets:











Cash $ 90,248

$ 588,128

Accounts Receivable, Net

1,292,157



1,289,389

Inventory, Net

10,674,988



11,359,158

Other Current Assets

245,587



324,134

Total Current Assets

12,302,980



13,560,809











Property and Equipment, Net

769,483



1,420,163

Rental Equipment, Net

5,014,295



1,063,464

Joint Venture Asset

177,000



-

Operating Lease ROU Asset

703,802



703,802

Financing Leasae ROU Asset

883,310



883,310

Other Assets

220,480



203,025

Total Other Assets

7,768,370



4,273,764

TOTAL ASSETS $ 20,071,350

$ 17,834,573











LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts Payable $ 2,404,590

$ 2,213,722

Accrued Expenses

207,051



348,415

Deferred Revenue

1,802,279



2,136,400

Joint Venture Liability

-



105,000

Lines of Credit

5,505,791



5,509,788

Notes Payable, Current Portion

1,758,490



1,273,310

Operating Lease Liability

129,081



129,081

Financing Lease Liability

376,242



376,242

Total Current Liabilities

12,183,524



12,091,958











Long-Term Liabilities







Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion

3,718,723



1,094,722

Operating Lease Liability, Net of Current Portion

574,721



574,721

Financing Lease Liability, Net of Current Portion

673,458



673,458

Total Long-Term Liabilities

4,966,902



2,342,901

TOTAL LIABILITIES

17,150,426



14,434,859





















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Shareholders' Equity







Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding

-



-

Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized 14,829,155 shares issued and outstanding

14,829



14,829

Additional Paid-In Capital

21,671,534



21,671,534

Accumulated Deficit

(18,765,439 )

(18,286,649 ) Total Stockholders' Equity

2,920,924



3,399,714

TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 20,071,350

$ 17,834,573



AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

















NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,





2024



2023















OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net Income

(478,790 )

(48,122 ) Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to







Net Cash provided (used) by Operations Activities:







Depreciation and Amortization

1,628,066



719,468

Provision (Benefit) for Deferred Income Taxes

-



(98,615 ) Marketing Services Paid in Stock

-



-

Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt

-



67,536

Gain/Loss on Disposal

-



-

Amortization of Right of Use Asset

19,797



19,797

Amortization and Accretion of Interest

10,863



63,556

Change in Assets and Liabilities:







Accounts Receivable

(2,768 )

374,114

Inventory

684,170



(5,230,155 ) ROU Asset

(725,674 )

(725,674 ) Other Current Assets

78,547



88,883

Accounts Payable

190,868



364,610

Customer Deposits

-



-

Deferred Revenue

(334,121 )

2,780,474

Accrued Expenses

(141,364 )

(201,088 ) Lease Liability

725,674



725,674

NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

1,655,268



(1,099,542 )









INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Payments for Property & Equipment

189,443



(179,860 ) Payments for Rental Equipment

-



-

Proceeds (Payments) for Rental Equipment

(5,117,660 )

(1,484,582 ) NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(4,928,217 )

(1,664,442 )









FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Proceeds from Notes Payable

616,023



563,330

Payments on Notes Payable

(733,470 )

(733,470 ) Payment on Note Payable - Related Party

-



269,159

Joint Venture Liability

(105,000 )

(227,503 ) Net Borrowing (Repayments) Under Lines of Credit

2,997,516



2,142,189

NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

2,775,069



2,013,705











NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS



(497,880 )

(750,279 )









Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

588,128



1,032,209

Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD

90,248



281,930











CASH PAID FOR:







Interest

855,609



543,573

Income Taxes

800



800











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment

-



1,666,085

Equipment Financed under Capital Leases

-



779,160

Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory

-



-



AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023









































Additional











Common Stock



Paid-in



Accumulated

Balance

Shares



Amount



Capital



Deficit



























December 31, 2022

14,829,155

$ 14,829

$ 21,671,534

$ (17,334,360 )

















Net Income

-



-



-



(48,122 )

















September 30, 2022

14,829,155

$ 14,829

$ 21,671,534

$ (17,382,482 )

















December 31, 2023

14,829,155

$ 14,829

$ 21,671,534

$ (18,286,649 )

















Net Income

-



-



-



(478,790 )

















September 30, 2024

14,829,155

$ 14,829

$ 21,671,534

$ (18,765,439 )



14,829,155



14,829



21,671,534



(18,765,439 )



-



-



-



-



