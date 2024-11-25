Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, reports financial results for its third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2024.
While the Company's revenues were up 61 percent for the third quarter and 34 percent for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) for the quarter significantly increased when compared to the second quarter ended June 30, 3024 and for the comparable third quarter ended September 20, 2023.
The increase in COGS for sales revenue was due in part to a reserve journal entry that had to be made to the Inventory. This accounting adjustment, 25 percent of the value of equipment inventory and 50 percent of the value of parts inventory, was made to cover any possible miscounts or errors in the inventory records. The adjustment made for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, which was just over $3.1 million, reduced inventory while increasing COGS in the third quarter.
COGS associated with rental revenues is based on the depreciation of long-term rental equipment. A combination of issues occurred:
- Rental equipment was purchased and delivered but not on rent long enough to generate revenue/create a receivable.
- Since the equipment isn't sold but rented, the Company uses depreciation, an internal accounting figure, to offset the COGS. This means that the cost of the equipment being used (depreciated) is accounted for as a COGS rather than recording the equipment's full purchase cost up front.
According to the Company's CEO Lee Hamre, these are one-time adjustments that affected the third quarter and will not be affect the Company's fourth quarter.
Statement of Operations for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024
The Company reported revenue of approximately $1.9 million versus revenue of $1.2 million for the comparable 2023 quarter.
Gross loss for the quarter was ($1.2 million), compared to gross profit of $371,206 for the comparable 2023 quarter.
Loss from operations was ($1.4 million) for the quarter, compared to a profit from operations of $199,328 for the comparable 2023 quarter.
Net loss for the quarter was ($1.1 million) compared to net loss of ($32,623) for the comparable 2023 quarter.
Loss per share was ($0.07) for the quarter compared to earnings per share of $0.00 for the comparable 2023 quarter.
Statement of Operations for the Nine-Month period Ended September 30, 2024
The company reported revenue of approximately $9.0 million versus revenue of $6.7 million for the comparable 2023 period.
Gross profit for the period was $1.2 million compared to gross profit of $1.9 million for the comparable 2023 period.
Profit from operations was $18,585 for the nine-month period, compared to profit from operations of $438,528 for the comparable 2023 nine-month period.
Net loss for the nine-month period was ($478,790) compared to a net loss of ($48,122) for the comparable nine-month period of 2023.
Loss per share was ($0.03) for the period compared to earnings per share of $0.00 for the comparable nine-month period of 2023.
Balance Sheet for the Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2024
Total Assets were $20.1 million, a $2.2 million increase due in part to a $4.0 million increase in rental equipment.
Total Liabilities were $17.2 million, a $2.8 million increase due in part to an increase in the Company's notes payable.
Please join the Company's management team November 25 at 9:00 a.m. PT for a shareholder update. The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.201.689.8560. Please dial the conference center five minutes before the call begins and ask the operator for the AmeraMex conference call. An audio replay of the call will be available from November 25, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET until December 9, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The replay is accessible by dialing 1.412.317.6671 and entering pin number 13750228.
|AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
|NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|REVENUES
|Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues
|$
|1,426,566
|$
|756,581
|7,547,016
|$
|5,716,647
|Rentals and Leases
|522,842
|454,154
|1,465,987
|1,024,077
|Total Sales
|1,949,408
|1,210,735
|9,013,003
|6,740,724
|COST OF SALES
|Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues
|2,445,961
|685,268
|6,601,371
|4,316,879
|Rentals and Leases
|686,789
|154,261
|1,168,241
|521,029
|Total Cost of Sales
|3,132,750
|839,529
|7,769,612
|4,837,908
|GROSS PROFIT
|(1,183,342
|)
|371,206
|1,243,391
|1,902,816
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|Selling Expense
|107,393
|87,549
|511,900
|840,930
|General and Administrative
|158,119
|84,329
|712,906
|622,358
|Total Operating Expenses
|265,512
|171,878
|1,224,806
|1,463,288
|Profit (loss) From Operations
|(1,448,854
|)
|199,328
|18,585
|439,528
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|Interest Expense, net
|(145,968
|)
|(218,551
|)
|(845,507
|)
|(503,990
|)
|Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt
|-
|(28,446
|)
|-
|(67,536
|)
|Gain of Sale of Asset
|-
|-
|Other Income (Expense)
|39,818
|1,393
|147,790
|63,740
|Total Other Income (Expense)
|(106,150
|)
|(245,604
|)
|(697,717
|)
|(507,786
|)
|INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES
|(1,555,004
|)
|(46,276
|)
|(679,132
|)
|(68,258
|)
|PROVISION for INCOME TAXES
|(488,225
|)
|(13,653
|)
|(200,342
|)
|(20,136
|)
|NET INCOME
|$
|(1,066,779
|)
|$
|(32,623
|)
|(478,790
|)
|$
|(48,122
|)
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|14,829,155
|14,829,155
|14,829,155
|14,829,155
|Diluted
|14,829,155
|14,829,155
|14,829,155
|14,829,155
|Earnings (loss) per Share
|Basic
|$
|-0.07
|$
|0.00
|-0.03
|$
|0.00
|Diluted
|$
|-0.07
|$
|0.00
|-0.03
|$
|0.00
|AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS
|SEPTEMBER 30, 2024
|DECEMBER 31, 2023
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|90,248
|$
|588,128
|Accounts Receivable, Net
|1,292,157
|1,289,389
|Inventory, Net
|10,674,988
|11,359,158
|Other Current Assets
|245,587
|324,134
|Total Current Assets
|12,302,980
|13,560,809
|Property and Equipment, Net
|769,483
|1,420,163
|Rental Equipment, Net
|5,014,295
|1,063,464
|Joint Venture Asset
|177,000
|-
|Operating Lease ROU Asset
|703,802
|703,802
|Financing Leasae ROU Asset
|883,310
|883,310
|Other Assets
|220,480
|203,025
|Total Other Assets
|7,768,370
|4,273,764
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|20,071,350
|$
|17,834,573
|LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts Payable
|$
|2,404,590
|$
|2,213,722
|Accrued Expenses
|207,051
|348,415
|Deferred Revenue
|1,802,279
|2,136,400
|Joint Venture Liability
|-
|105,000
|Lines of Credit
|5,505,791
|5,509,788
|Notes Payable, Current Portion
|1,758,490
|1,273,310
|Operating Lease Liability
|129,081
|129,081
|Financing Lease Liability
|376,242
|376,242
|Total Current Liabilities
|12,183,524
|12,091,958
|Long-Term Liabilities
|Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion
|3,718,723
|1,094,722
|Operating Lease Liability, Net of Current Portion
|574,721
|574,721
|Financing Lease Liability, Net of Current Portion
|673,458
|673,458
|Total Long-Term Liabilities
|4,966,902
|2,342,901
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|17,150,426
|14,434,859
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized 14,829,155 shares issued and outstanding
|14,829
|14,829
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|21,671,534
|21,671,534
|Accumulated Deficit
|(18,765,439
|)
|(18,286,649
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|2,920,924
|3,399,714
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|20,071,350
|$
|17,834,573
|AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
|NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
|2024
|2023
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net Income
|(478,790
|)
|(48,122
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to
|Net Cash provided (used) by Operations Activities:
|Depreciation and Amortization
|1,628,066
|719,468
|Provision (Benefit) for Deferred Income Taxes
|-
|(98,615
|)
|Marketing Services Paid in Stock
|-
|-
|Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt
|-
|67,536
|Gain/Loss on Disposal
|-
|-
|Amortization of Right of Use Asset
|19,797
|19,797
|Amortization and Accretion of Interest
|10,863
|63,556
|Change in Assets and Liabilities:
|Accounts Receivable
|(2,768
|)
|374,114
|Inventory
|684,170
|(5,230,155
|)
|ROU Asset
|(725,674
|)
|(725,674
|)
|Other Current Assets
|78,547
|88,883
|Accounts Payable
|190,868
|364,610
|Customer Deposits
|-
|-
|Deferred Revenue
|(334,121
|)
|2,780,474
|Accrued Expenses
|(141,364
|)
|(201,088
|)
|Lease Liability
|725,674
|725,674
|NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|1,655,268
|(1,099,542
|)
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Payments for Property & Equipment
|189,443
|(179,860
|)
|Payments for Rental Equipment
|-
|-
|Proceeds (Payments) for Rental Equipment
|(5,117,660
|)
|(1,484,582
|)
|NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(4,928,217
|)
|(1,664,442
|)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from Notes Payable
|616,023
|563,330
|Payments on Notes Payable
|(733,470
|)
|(733,470
|)
|Payment on Note Payable - Related Party
|-
|269,159
|Joint Venture Liability
|(105,000
|)
|(227,503
|)
|Net Borrowing (Repayments) Under Lines of Credit
|2,997,516
|2,142,189
|NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|2,775,069
|2,013,705
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(497,880
|)
|(750,279
|)
|Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|588,128
|1,032,209
|Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD
|90,248
|281,930
|CASH PAID FOR:
|Interest
|855,609
|543,573
|Income Taxes
|800
|800
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment
|-
|1,666,085
|Equipment Financed under Capital Leases
|-
|779,160
|Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory
|-
|-
|AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023
|Additional
|Common Stock
|Paid-in
|Accumulated
|Balance
|Shares
|Amount
|Capital
|Deficit
|December 31, 2022
|14,829,155
|$
|14,829
|$
|21,671,534
|$
|(17,334,360
|)
|Net Income
|-
|-
|-
|(48,122
|)
|September 30, 2022
|14,829,155
|$
|14,829
|$
|21,671,534
|$
|(17,382,482
|)
|December 31, 2023
|14,829,155
|$
|14,829
|$
|21,671,534
|$
|(18,286,649
|)
|Net Income
|-
|-
|-
|(478,790
|)
|September 30, 2024
|14,829,155
|$
|14,829
|$
|21,671,534
|$
|(18,765,439
|)
|14,829,155
|14,829
|21,671,534
|(18,765,439
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
