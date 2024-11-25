Rimo3 Announces Application Migration Automation, Validation, and Wayfinder Dynamic Application Strategy Planning Integrates With Windows 365

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2024 / Rimo3, a software company that enhances the way that enterprises manage Windows applications, today announced Wayfinder, a new dynamic application strategy solution to help IT teams plan and execute major migrations. Wayfinder aids in planning, adoption, and application migration for Windows 365, Windows 11, Microsoft Intune, and Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop.

Available now, Wayfinder is included in the Rimo3 Workspace360 agile application lifecycle management platform to discover, package, validate, patch, and export applications.

Wayfinder brings automated application insights and validation to help Microsoft customers quickly adopt endpoints in Windows 365, build a plan to simultaneously roll out Windows 11, and migrate and package their applications for Intune. Historically, these migrations have been planned and completed in isolation. By providing comprehensive application readiness assessments against specific images and custom builds of Windows OS, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Intune, Rimo3 empowers IT teams to make data-driven decisions, reduce the risk of application failures after upgrades, and save time and cost

Using real-time Wayfinder insights, enterprises can confidently move applications from Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager, Citrix environments, or public Winget repositories, and validate their success before deploying the applications into modern Windows environments.

Wayfinder is a trusty advisor for enterprise application migrations. It constantly compares the enterprise's current Windows applications in the context of new custom builds and workspaces, spotting any potential issues along the way. A must-have for CIOs, IT teams, and cloud service partners, Wayfinder insights help smooth navigation of migration projects. Plus, Wayfinder shows the difference in time and cost between doing things manually and using automated, scalable application management.

"You can't move what you don't know or understand. Customers are working with decades of application investments but aren't sure what can or should move to new cloud-based environments," said Samit Halvadia, Rimo CTO and co-founder. "It's critical to have a clear migration plan that includes validating packaged applications against custom Windows 365, Windows 11, and Azure Virtual Desktop environments to ensure they are ready for deployment inside Azure Portal, private Windows Package Manager (WPM), or Intune, regardless of app format of choice - MSIX, Omnissa App Volumes, or Liquidware FlexApp One."

"Rimo3 continues to play an important role in helping customers successfully migrate to Windows Cloud solutions," said Scott Manchester, Vice President of Product, Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop at Microsoft. "Our ongoing collaboration has helped customers prepare for and optimize their cloud migrations with a high degree of efficiency and confidence."

Wayfinder and Workspace 360 both help drive data-driven decisions to inform Windows 365, Windows 11, Intune, and Azure Virtual Desktop application migrations.

