CROSSCALL LAUNCHES THE STELLAR-M6 AND STELLAR-M6E: ELEGANT, ROBUST AND DURABLE 5G SMARTPHONES FOR BUSINESS AND PERSONAL USE

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosscall, the French manufacturer of ultra-resistant, durable mobile handsets, unveils the STELLAR-M6 and STELLAR-M6E, new devices in its range of smartphones, designed to combine longevity, performance and design. These slim, robust 5G models are for users searching for a reliable, high-performance device for both business and personal use.

A STELLAR range designed for durability

Complementing the CORE range (for security staff and professionals in the field), the STELLAR-M6 and STELLAR-M6E have been designed for a wider market. This range is aimed at users concerned about durability and environmental responsibility, as well as outdoor leisure enthusiasts - the long-standing target customer of the French brand. These smartphones come with a unique, five-year warranty and demonstrate Crosscall's commitment to durability, more responsible technology, incorporating recycled materials and an eco-design created for repair rather than replacement, as well as a repairability index of 9.3/10.

Performance, connectivity and autonomy: uncompromising use

The new STELLAR smartphones feature a 4,500 mAh battery for extended 2-day autonomy, even after years of performance, and are therefore ideally suited to intensive daily use without having to recharge on a regular basis. To provide a clear acoustic experience in noisy environments (such as a train station, street or open space), Crosscall has incorporated AI noise-reduction technology (-60 dB), which isolates the voice from ambient noise, ensuring smooth, interference-free communication. The STELLAR-M6 also boasts optimum connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, guaranteeing seamless, stable transmissions even in difficult environments such as large warehouses or areas with poor coverage. This optimization is invisible to the user, but vital for professional use, ensuring reliable voice and data exchanges on the move.

Ergonomics and durability: elegant and practical smartphones

The slim, clean lines of STELLAR-M6 and STELLAR-M6E ensure an ergonomic grip, facilitating one-handed operation, even on the go. These smartphones require no additional casing and are designed to resist shocks, drops and scratches (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), with MIL-STD-810H and IK05 certification. They are also totally sealed against dust and liquids (including salt and chlorinated water) and can sustain immersion for 30 minutes at depths of up to 2 meters (IP68 certification).

A quality photo and video experience in all conditions

STELLAR-M6 and STELLAR-M6E feature a 50 MP Sony sensor with large pixels (1 x 1 micron), capturing more light for sharp, true-to-life photos, even in low light conditions. With a 0.2-second focusing time, the camera is also equipped with a 120° wide-angle lens and HDR and stabilization algorithms, enabling it to capture intense activities, whether underwater or on the move, thus delivering a professional image in all environments.

Versatility and adaptability with X-LINK technology

STELLAR smartphones include X-LINK technology, making them easy to attach to accessories, transfer data or recharge. They can be effortlessly switched from a desktop charging dock to a vehicle or bike mount. With X-SPACE, the STELLAR range even replaces a computer: a connection to a screen and keyboard transforms the STELLAR into a complete workstation, with a fluid and productive browsing experience, suitable for professionals on the move.

Security and longevity of hardware and software

STELLAR-M6 and STELLAR-M6E benefit from five years of security updates and three Android version upgrades (AER certified), guaranteeing optimal, long-lasting software performance. Data security is further enhanced by a dedicated area for the protection of sensitive information, compatible with the Google Strongbox system for the secure management of passwords and biometric data.

Prices, availability, visuals and technical data

The STELLAR-M6 and M6E are available at crosscall.com, from Crosscall's partner operators and authorized retailers.

STELLAR-M6: £429.99 (recommended retail price)

STELLAR-M6E: £344.99 (recommended retail price)

