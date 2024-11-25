Center for Quality Assurance: TOP TIER Approved Fuels Announces New Gasoline and Diesel Performance Standards to Help Ensure Vehicle Cleanliness and Optimal Performance

The TOP TIER Approved Fuels program announces the development of new gasoline and diesel fuel performance standards designed to help consumers' vehicle engines and emissions systems operate cleanly and optimally.

The TOP TIER Approved Fuels program announces the development of new gasoline and diesel fuel performance standards designed to help consumers' vehicle engines and emissions systems operate cleanly and optimally. Sponsored by General Motors, BMW, Toyota, Honda, Audi, Daimler Truck, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Navistar, Stellantis, Subaru of America, and Volkswagen, TOP TIER Approved Gasoline and Diesel have become synonymous with exceptional fuel detergency and engine care.

What to Expect

Fuel marketers can anticipate accessing these new standards on toptiergas.com by early January, with consumer availability of TOP TIER+ Approved Fuels later in 2025.

New Gasoline Performance Standards

The current TOP TIER Detergent Gasoline Deposit Control Performance Standard is recognized for defining market-leading port fuel injected (PFI) engine intake valve and combustion chamber deposit cleanliness requirements.

Introducing the TOP TIER+ Approved Gasoline Performance Standard will extend these benefits to newer, higher-efficiency gasoline direct-injected (GDI) engines. The new gasoline standard will include a GDI Fuel Injector Cleanliness Engine Dynamometer Test while monitoring for optimal emissions and combustion behavior.

Updated Diesel Performance Standards

Today's TOP TIER Diesel Fuel Performance Standard has been streamlined into two levels of performance requirements for greater market flexibility:

TOP TIER Approved Diesel Performance Standard has been revised to focus on detergency and contamination cleanliness requirements.

TOP TIER+ Approved Diesel Performance Standard adds enhanced fuel injection hardware wear protection and greater fuel storage stability to the base-level features.

Confidence for Consumers

"Our primary goal is to keep consumers and the optimal performance of their vehicle investment at the forefront when setting the program's fuel performance standards," explained Veronica Reilly, M.S., TOP TIER Program Manager, Senior Engineer, GEFL General Motors. "This data-driven, high-quality fuel detergency program is sponsored by leading global automotive manufacturers, providing consumers with the confidence they need in their fuel selection.

About CENTER FOR QUALITY ASSURANCE

The Center for Quality Assurance (CQA) develops, implements, and administers licensing programs for original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specified materials such as oils, lubricants, transmission fluids, fuels, additives, and greases. By working with CQA, OEMs can focus on developing their next generation of equipment and material specifications while CQA manages the programs that support those developments.

TOP TIER FUELS PROGRAM - The TOP TIER Fuels Program was established by OEMs to develop fuel offering cleaner engine performance, lower emissions, and optimal fuel economy for drivers everywhere.

FCA ATF+4® PROGRAM - Marketplace demands and evolving transmission technology prompted FCA US LLC to establish a licensing program for advanced synthetic Automatic Transmission Fluid - ATF+4.

IFC VEHICLE FLUIDS PROGRAM - Vehicle technologies are evolving at a faster pace than ever before, placing a greater emphasis on fluid performance, availability, and quality. OEMs established a licensing program to provide consumers with optimized fluid performance to meet advanced vehicle requirements.

NLGI HPM GREASE PROGRAM -The High-Performance Multiuse (HPM) Grease Program is a licensing and product certification program for greases used in various lubricating applications.