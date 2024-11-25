Anzeige
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Nov-2024 / 16:51 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
25 November 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               25 November 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      113,061 
Highest price paid per share:         134.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          133.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 134.0678p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 330,727,385 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (330,727,385) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      134.0678p                    113,061

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
2269              134.00          08:41:45         00312141824TRLO1     XLON 
120              133.00          08:41:54         00312141990TRLO1     XLON 
134              133.00          08:56:01         00312155075TRLO1     XLON 
268              133.00          08:56:01         00312155076TRLO1     XLON 
1689              134.00          08:59:55         00312160967TRLO1     XLON 
2257              134.00          09:01:58         00312163204TRLO1     XLON 
1550              133.50          09:20:08         00312182514TRLO1     XLON 
95               134.00          09:29:17         00312191622TRLO1     XLON 
190              134.00          09:29:17         00312191623TRLO1     XLON 
770              134.00          09:29:17         00312191624TRLO1     XLON 
662              134.00          09:29:17         00312191625TRLO1     XLON 
400              134.00          09:35:43         00312200693TRLO1     XLON 
682              134.00          09:35:43         00312200694TRLO1     XLON 
45               134.00          09:36:21         00312201448TRLO1     XLON 
252              134.00          09:54:24         00312226787TRLO1     XLON 
628              134.00          09:54:24         00312226788TRLO1     XLON 
628              134.00          09:54:24         00312226789TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.00          09:56:29         00312229258TRLO1     XLON 
2650              134.00          09:56:29         00312229259TRLO1     XLON 
630              134.00          09:56:29         00312229260TRLO1     XLON 
2995              134.00          09:56:42         00312229423TRLO1     XLON 
1600              134.00          10:29:32         00312232367TRLO1     XLON 
22               134.50          10:46:08         00312232941TRLO1     XLON 
622              134.50          10:46:34         00312232948TRLO1     XLON 
684              134.50          10:46:34         00312232949TRLO1     XLON 
664              134.50          10:46:34         00312232950TRLO1     XLON 
1499              134.50          10:46:40         00312232955TRLO1     XLON 
178              134.50          10:46:50         00312232957TRLO1     XLON 
1631              134.50          10:48:14         00312232984TRLO1     XLON 
750              134.50          10:48:39         00312232997TRLO1     XLON 
799              134.00          11:12:21         00312233721TRLO1     XLON 
798              134.00          11:12:21         00312233722TRLO1     XLON 
798              134.00          11:12:21         00312233723TRLO1     XLON 
798              134.00          11:12:21         00312233724TRLO1     XLON 
5000              134.50          11:12:21         00312233725TRLO1     XLON 
651              134.50          11:12:21         00312233726TRLO1     XLON 
678              134.50          11:12:21         00312233727TRLO1     XLON 
2976              134.50          11:12:32         00312233734TRLO1     XLON 
2958              134.50          11:12:52         00312233738TRLO1     XLON 
1517              134.50          11:18:52         00312234291TRLO1     XLON 
1518              134.00          11:29:52         00312234493TRLO1     XLON 
759              134.00          11:29:52         00312234494TRLO1     XLON 
1579              133.50          12:00:29         00312235307TRLO1     XLON 
2381              133.50          12:44:12         00312236304TRLO1     XLON 
606              134.00          12:56:46         00312236515TRLO1     XLON 
711              134.00          12:56:46         00312236516TRLO1     XLON 
1355              134.00          12:56:46         00312236517TRLO1     XLON 
1852              134.00          12:56:46         00312236518TRLO1     XLON 
120              134.00          12:56:46         00312236519TRLO1     XLON 
1585              134.00          12:56:46         00312236520TRLO1     XLON 
1453              134.00          13:00:54         00312236683TRLO1     XLON 
771              134.50          13:42:42         00312237778TRLO1     XLON 
763              134.50          14:19:34         00312239060TRLO1     XLON 
763              134.50          14:19:34         00312239061TRLO1     XLON 
6173              134.50          14:19:34         00312239062TRLO1     XLON 
770              134.50          14:21:26         00312239100TRLO1     XLON 
767              134.50          14:22:50         00312239125TRLO1     XLON 
42               134.50          14:24:14         00312239182TRLO1     XLON 
727              134.50          14:24:14         00312239183TRLO1     XLON 
1532              134.00          14:25:23         00312239250TRLO1     XLON 
3592              134.00          14:45:42         00312239917TRLO1     XLON 
958              133.50          15:09:12         00312241030TRLO1     XLON 
2301              133.50          15:09:12         00312241031TRLO1     XLON 
333              133.50          15:09:12         00312241032TRLO1     XLON 
64               133.50          15:09:12         00312241033TRLO1     XLON 
731              133.50          15:09:12         00312241034TRLO1     XLON 
2546              133.50          15:09:24         00312241046TRLO1     XLON 
1841              133.50          15:09:24         00312241047TRLO1     XLON 
2222              133.50          15:09:32         00312241055TRLO1     XLON 
2222              133.00          15:09:34         00312241056TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2024 11:51 ET (16:51 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
