Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
02.04.25
15:29 Uhr
1,270 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2101,53008:03
Dow Jones News
02.04.2025 18:45 Uhr
277 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Apr-2025 / 17:11 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
2 April 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               2 April 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      105,691 
Highest price paid per share:         110.80p 
Lowest price paid per share:          107.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 108.3802p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 317,122,183 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (317,122,183) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      108.3802p                    105,691

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
929              109.20          08:12:30         00330644772TRLO1     XLON 
929              109.20          08:12:30         00330644771TRLO1     XLON 
1911              109.20          08:17:35         00330646902TRLO1     XLON 
991              107.80          08:29:35         00330651375TRLO1     XLON 
991              108.00          08:29:35         00330651376TRLO1     XLON 
822              107.80          08:47:59         00330660133TRLO1     XLON 
989              107.00          08:56:37         00330663742TRLO1     XLON 
734              108.40          09:18:03         00330672681TRLO1     XLON 
734              108.40          09:18:03         00330672682TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.40          09:18:56         00330672993TRLO1     XLON 
982              108.80          09:33:03         00330678311TRLO1     XLON 
30               108.80          09:33:03         00330678313TRLO1     XLON 
999              108.60          09:55:32         00330686863TRLO1     XLON 
992              108.00          10:12:47         00330694557TRLO1     XLON 
239              107.80          10:19:24         00330697724TRLO1     XLON 
749              108.40          10:50:27         00330714334TRLO1     XLON 
213              108.40          10:50:27         00330714335TRLO1     XLON 
106              108.40          10:50:48         00330714512TRLO1     XLON 
937              108.00          11:02:48         00330718841TRLO1     XLON 
936              108.00          11:02:48         00330718842TRLO1     XLON 
936              108.00          11:02:48         00330718843TRLO1     XLON 
1100              108.00          11:02:48         00330718838TRLO1     XLON 
10900             108.00          11:02:48         00330718839TRLO1     XLON 
4662              108.00          11:02:48         00330718840TRLO1     XLON 
1718              108.00          11:02:49         00330718844TRLO1     XLON 
1034              108.00          11:07:15         00330719056TRLO1     XLON 
1010              108.20          11:37:52         00330720519TRLO1     XLON 
199              108.20          11:37:52         00330720520TRLO1     XLON 
4586              108.00          11:47:55         00330720822TRLO1     XLON 
959              108.00          11:48:35         00330720845TRLO1     XLON 
958              108.00          11:48:35         00330720846TRLO1     XLON 
959              108.00          11:48:35         00330720847TRLO1     XLON 
12000             108.00          11:48:35         00330720844TRLO1     XLON 
715              108.00          11:48:38         00330720848TRLO1     XLON 
3028              108.00          11:50:52         00330720916TRLO1     XLON 
8766              108.00          11:50:52         00330720912TRLO1     XLON 
2519              108.00          11:50:52         00330720913TRLO1     XLON 
14               108.00          11:50:52         00330720914TRLO1     XLON 
1986              108.00          11:50:52         00330720915TRLO1     XLON 
2995              108.00          11:50:52         00330720917TRLO1     XLON 
395              108.00          11:50:52         00330720918TRLO1     XLON 
2601              108.00          11:50:52         00330720919TRLO1     XLON 
395              108.00          11:50:56         00330720930TRLO1     XLON 
2601              108.00          11:50:56         00330720931TRLO1     XLON 
383              108.00          11:53:10         00330720984TRLO1     XLON 
599              108.00          11:53:10         00330720985TRLO1     XLON 
383              108.00          11:53:10         00330720986TRLO1     XLON 
1533              108.00          11:53:10         00330720987TRLO1     XLON 
674              108.00          11:53:10         00330720988TRLO1     XLON 
758              108.00          11:53:10         00330720989TRLO1     XLON 
973              108.00          12:05:54         00330721228TRLO1     XLON 
309              108.80          12:36:22         00330721894TRLO1     XLON 
364              108.80          12:36:22         00330721895TRLO1     XLON 
985              108.60          13:35:22         00330723296TRLO1     XLON 
949              108.00          13:35:25         00330723297TRLO1     XLON 
691              108.40          14:17:23         00330724366TRLO1     XLON 
258              108.40          14:17:23         00330724367TRLO1     XLON 
136              109.00          14:32:02         00330724857TRLO1     XLON 
46               109.20          14:59:55         00330726474TRLO1     XLON 
928              109.20          14:59:55         00330726475TRLO1     XLON 
41               109.20          14:59:57         00330726479TRLO1     XLON 
620              109.20          15:14:43         00330727158TRLO1     XLON 
930              109.40          15:15:51         00330727189TRLO1     XLON 
49               109.60          15:34:31         00330728241TRLO1     XLON 
198              110.60          16:02:41         00330730328TRLO1     XLON 
762              110.60          16:02:41         00330730329TRLO1     XLON 
5               110.80          16:04:00         00330730439TRLO1     XLON 
1000              110.80          16:04:44         00330730480TRLO1     XLON 
870              110.80          16:04:45         00330730481TRLO1     XLON 
594              110.60          16:15:43         00330731366TRLO1     XLON 
374              110.60          16:15:43         00330731367TRLO1     XLON 
890              110.60          16:15:43         00330731368TRLO1     XLON 
960              110.40          16:15:48         00330731374TRLO1     XLON 
1543              110.40          16:15:48         00330731375TRLO1     XLON 
579              110.40          16:15:48         00330731376TRLO1     XLON 
183              110.40          16:15:49         00330731383TRLO1     XLON 
202              110.40          16:16:23         00330731451TRLO1     XLON 
804              110.40          16:16:23         00330731452TRLO1     XLON 
1623              110.40          16:16:23         00330731453TRLO1     XLON 
579              110.40          16:16:23         00330731454TRLO1     XLON 
129              110.60          16:16:37         00330731475TRLO1     XLON 
338              110.60          16:17:26         00330731545TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  380989 
EQS News ID:  2110858 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2110858&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2025 12:12 ET (16:12 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.