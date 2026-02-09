Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 09-Feb-2026 / 17:37 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 9 February 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 9 February 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 63,306 Highest price paid per share: 158.40p Lowest price paid per share: 154.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 155.5930p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,626,092 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,115,484 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,115,484 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 155.5930p 63,306

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 484 158.40 08:12:24 00376041804TRLO1 XLON 34 158.40 08:12:24 00376041805TRLO1 XLON 471 157.20 08:12:29 00376041906TRLO1 XLON 517 157.20 08:24:47 00376056449TRLO1 XLON 492 156.40 08:24:54 00376056583TRLO1 XLON 493 156.80 08:41:08 00376074534TRLO1 XLON 520 156.60 08:41:08 00376074535TRLO1 XLON 177 156.20 08:41:10 00376074544TRLO1 XLON 344 156.20 08:41:10 00376074545TRLO1 XLON 490 156.60 09:11:53 00376098383TRLO1 XLON 377 156.20 09:31:01 00376117875TRLO1 XLON 479 156.20 09:31:01 00376117876TRLO1 XLON 120 156.60 09:33:53 00376121678TRLO1 XLON 267 156.80 09:33:53 00376121679TRLO1 XLON 100 156.80 09:33:53 00376121680TRLO1 XLON 426 156.80 09:33:53 00376121681TRLO1 XLON 768 156.80 09:33:53 00376121682TRLO1 XLON 372 156.80 09:33:56 00376121781TRLO1 XLON 175 156.80 09:34:00 00376121884TRLO1 XLON 1001 156.60 09:34:00 00376121885TRLO1 XLON 160 156.60 09:34:01 00376121893TRLO1 XLON 321 156.60 09:34:01 00376121894TRLO1 XLON 320 156.60 09:34:01 00376121895TRLO1 XLON 400 156.60 09:34:01 00376121901TRLO1 XLON 47 156.40 09:56:07 00376145271TRLO1 XLON 452 156.40 09:56:07 00376145272TRLO1 XLON 498 156.40 09:56:07 00376145273TRLO1 XLON 994 156.00 10:05:15 00376149731TRLO1 XLON 948 155.60 10:05:16 00376149733TRLO1 XLON 971 155.20 10:05:16 00376149735TRLO1 XLON 501 155.40 10:05:20 00376149740TRLO1 XLON 496 156.00 10:08:08 00376149877TRLO1 XLON 504 155.40 10:31:38 00376150882TRLO1 XLON 503 155.40 10:31:38 00376150883TRLO1 XLON 503 155.40 10:31:38 00376150884TRLO1 XLON 503 155.40 10:31:38 00376150885TRLO1 XLON 583 155.40 11:00:20 00376152622TRLO1 XLON 230 155.40 11:00:20 00376152623TRLO1 XLON 354 155.60 11:10:57 00376153012TRLO1 XLON 520 155.20 11:12:58 00376153149TRLO1 XLON 450 155.60 11:38:17 00376154067TRLO1 XLON 679 155.60 11:38:17 00376154068TRLO1 XLON 584 155.60 11:38:17 00376154069TRLO1 XLON 909 155.80 11:38:26 00376154081TRLO1 XLON 827 156.20 11:58:56 00376154690TRLO1 XLON 11 155.80 11:59:40 00376154708TRLO1 XLON 159 155.80 11:59:40 00376154709TRLO1 XLON 17 155.80 11:59:40 00376154710TRLO1 XLON 30 155.80 11:59:40 00376154711TRLO1 XLON 298 155.80 12:02:30 00376154834TRLO1 XLON 217 155.80 12:02:30 00376154835TRLO1 XLON 984 156.00 12:07:24 00376154992TRLO1 XLON 6 156.00 12:20:43 00376155527TRLO1 XLON 662 156.20 12:42:26 00376156320TRLO1 XLON 206 156.20 12:42:26 00376156321TRLO1 XLON 389 156.20 12:54:41 00376156614TRLO1 XLON 90 156.20 12:54:41 00376156615TRLO1 XLON 191 156.40 12:54:41 00376156616TRLO1 XLON 324 156.40 12:54:41 00376156617TRLO1 XLON 331 156.40 12:54:41 00376156618TRLO1 XLON 208 156.20 12:54:43 00376156620TRLO1 XLON 304 156.20 12:54:43 00376156621TRLO1 XLON 514 156.20 12:54:43 00376156622TRLO1 XLON 516 156.00 12:54:45 00376156625TRLO1 XLON 514 156.00 12:55:53 00376156682TRLO1 XLON 502 155.60 13:23:07 00376157437TRLO1 XLON 171 155.60 13:23:07 00376157438TRLO1 XLON 331 155.60 13:23:09 00376157439TRLO1 XLON 47 155.60 13:23:09 00376157440TRLO1 XLON 626 155.60 13:23:10 00376157441TRLO1 XLON 378 155.60 13:23:10 00376157442TRLO1 XLON 518 155.40 13:28:56 00376157568TRLO1 XLON 307 155.20 13:34:53 00376157740TRLO1 XLON 168 155.20 13:34:53 00376157741TRLO1 XLON 746 155.20 13:34:53 00376157742TRLO1 XLON 283 155.20 13:34:53 00376157743TRLO1 XLON 516 155.20 13:55:13 00376158410TRLO1 XLON 500 155.00 13:55:17 00376158414TRLO1 XLON 500 155.00 13:55:17 00376158415TRLO1 XLON 500 155.00 13:55:17 00376158416TRLO1 XLON 1567 155.20 13:56:30 00376158451TRLO1 XLON 90 155.20 13:56:30 00376158452TRLO1 XLON 324 155.20 13:56:30 00376158453TRLO1 XLON 225 155.20 13:57:28 00376158494TRLO1 XLON 475 155.20 14:01:30 00376158663TRLO1 XLON 193 155.20 14:11:19 00376159196TRLO1 XLON 145 155.20 14:11:19 00376159197TRLO1 XLON 137 155.20 14:11:19 00376159198TRLO1 XLON 98 155.00 14:30:05 00376160109TRLO1 XLON 377 155.00 14:30:05 00376160110TRLO1 XLON 98 155.00 14:30:05 00376160111TRLO1 XLON 377 155.00 14:30:05 00376160112TRLO1 XLON 312 154.80 14:30:06 00376160120TRLO1 XLON 156 155.20 14:39:17 00376160746TRLO1 XLON 325 155.20 14:39:17 00376160747TRLO1 XLON 1254 155.20 14:39:17 00376160748TRLO1 XLON 422 155.60 14:42:04 00376160884TRLO1 XLON 100 155.60 14:42:04 00376160885TRLO1 XLON 218 155.20 14:46:55 00376161269TRLO1 XLON 268 155.20 14:46:55 00376161270TRLO1 XLON 485 154.80 14:49:44 00376161475TRLO1 XLON 14 154.80 14:49:44 00376161476TRLO1 XLON 470 154.80 14:49:44 00376161477TRLO1 XLON 484 154.80 14:49:44 00376161478TRLO1 XLON 499 154.80 14:51:27 00376161575TRLO1 XLON 470 154.80 14:51:27 00376161576TRLO1 XLON 486 154.60 15:01:10 00376162375TRLO1 XLON 483 154.40 15:01:12 00376162381TRLO1 XLON 247 154.80 15:03:23 00376162556TRLO1 XLON 589 154.80 15:03:23 00376162557TRLO1 XLON 499 155.00 15:14:54 00376163235TRLO1 XLON 479 154.80 15:14:57 00376163242TRLO1 XLON 486 154.60 15:25:40 00376163644TRLO1 XLON 485 154.60 15:25:40 00376163645TRLO1 XLON 18 155.20 15:26:10 00376163673TRLO1 XLON 615 155.40 15:26:10 00376163676TRLO1 XLON 483 155.40 15:26:10 00376163677TRLO1 XLON 972 155.20 15:26:10 00376163678TRLO1 XLON 194 155.40 15:37:57 00376164238TRLO1 XLON 474 155.40 15:37:57 00376164239TRLO1 XLON 1485 155.40 15:37:57 00376164240TRLO1 XLON 249 155.40 15:37:57 00376164241TRLO1 XLON 499 155.00 15:45:10 00376164584TRLO1 XLON 498 155.00 15:45:10 00376164585TRLO1 XLON 499 155.00 15:45:10 00376164586TRLO1 XLON 275 155.40 15:50:30 00376164925TRLO1 XLON 1092 155.40 15:50:30 00376164926TRLO1 XLON 301 155.40 15:50:30 00376164927TRLO1 XLON 1044 155.40 15:50:30 00376164928TRLO1 XLON 481 155.60 15:50:31 00376164930TRLO1 XLON 488 155.40 15:54:52 00376165151TRLO1 XLON 488 155.40 15:54:52 00376165152TRLO1 XLON 421 155.60 15:54:52 00376165153TRLO1 XLON 1026 155.60 15:54:52 00376165154TRLO1 XLON 981 155.40 15:54:53 00376165158TRLO1 XLON 491 155.20 15:54:53 00376165159TRLO1 XLON 492 155.40 15:54:53 00376165160TRLO1 XLON 501 155.00 15:54:57 00376165174TRLO1 XLON 254 155.20 16:01:03 00376165430TRLO1 XLON 227 155.20 16:01:03 00376165431TRLO1 XLON 479 155.00 16:01:04 00376165432TRLO1 XLON 501 155.00 16:03:22 00376165520TRLO1 XLON 475 154.80 16:11:03 00376166020TRLO1 XLON 17 154.80 16:11:03 00376166021TRLO1 XLON 475 155.20 16:11:49 00376166097TRLO1 XLON 46 155.20 16:11:49 00376166098TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 417620 EQS News ID: 2273686 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2273686&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2026 12:37 ET (17:37 GMT)