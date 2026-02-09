Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Kutcho Copper hat DAS Signal gesendet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
10.02.26 | 09:55
1,710 Euro
-1,16 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7201,87011:36
Dow Jones News
09.02.2026 19:09 Uhr
374 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Feb-2026 / 17:37 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

9 February 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  9 February 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         63,306 
 
Highest price paid per share:            158.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             154.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    155.5930p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,626,092 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,115,484 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,115,484 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      155.5930p                       63,306

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
484             158.40          08:12:24         00376041804TRLO1     XLON 
 
34              158.40          08:12:24         00376041805TRLO1     XLON 
 
471             157.20          08:12:29         00376041906TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             157.20          08:24:47         00376056449TRLO1     XLON 
 
492             156.40          08:24:54         00376056583TRLO1     XLON 
 
493             156.80          08:41:08         00376074534TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             156.60          08:41:08         00376074535TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             156.20          08:41:10         00376074544TRLO1     XLON 
 
344             156.20          08:41:10         00376074545TRLO1     XLON 
 
490             156.60          09:11:53         00376098383TRLO1     XLON 
 
377             156.20          09:31:01         00376117875TRLO1     XLON 
 
479             156.20          09:31:01         00376117876TRLO1     XLON 
 
120             156.60          09:33:53         00376121678TRLO1     XLON 
 
267             156.80          09:33:53         00376121679TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             156.80          09:33:53         00376121680TRLO1     XLON 
 
426             156.80          09:33:53         00376121681TRLO1     XLON 
 
768             156.80          09:33:53         00376121682TRLO1     XLON 
 
372             156.80          09:33:56         00376121781TRLO1     XLON 
 
175             156.80          09:34:00         00376121884TRLO1     XLON 
 
1001             156.60          09:34:00         00376121885TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             156.60          09:34:01         00376121893TRLO1     XLON 
 
321             156.60          09:34:01         00376121894TRLO1     XLON 
 
320             156.60          09:34:01         00376121895TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             156.60          09:34:01         00376121901TRLO1     XLON 
 
47              156.40          09:56:07         00376145271TRLO1     XLON 
 
452             156.40          09:56:07         00376145272TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             156.40          09:56:07         00376145273TRLO1     XLON 
 
994             156.00          10:05:15         00376149731TRLO1     XLON 
 
948             155.60          10:05:16         00376149733TRLO1     XLON 
 
971             155.20          10:05:16         00376149735TRLO1     XLON 
 
501             155.40          10:05:20         00376149740TRLO1     XLON 
 
496             156.00          10:08:08         00376149877TRLO1     XLON 
 
504             155.40          10:31:38         00376150882TRLO1     XLON 
 
503             155.40          10:31:38         00376150883TRLO1     XLON 
 
503             155.40          10:31:38         00376150884TRLO1     XLON 
 
503             155.40          10:31:38         00376150885TRLO1     XLON 
 
583             155.40          11:00:20         00376152622TRLO1     XLON 
 
230             155.40          11:00:20         00376152623TRLO1     XLON 
 
354             155.60          11:10:57         00376153012TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             155.20          11:12:58         00376153149TRLO1     XLON 
 
450             155.60          11:38:17         00376154067TRLO1     XLON 
 
679             155.60          11:38:17         00376154068TRLO1     XLON 
 
584             155.60          11:38:17         00376154069TRLO1     XLON 
 
909             155.80          11:38:26         00376154081TRLO1     XLON 
 
827             156.20          11:58:56         00376154690TRLO1     XLON 
 
11              155.80          11:59:40         00376154708TRLO1     XLON 
 
159             155.80          11:59:40         00376154709TRLO1     XLON 
 
17              155.80          11:59:40         00376154710TRLO1     XLON 
 
30              155.80          11:59:40         00376154711TRLO1     XLON 
 
298             155.80          12:02:30         00376154834TRLO1     XLON 
 
217             155.80          12:02:30         00376154835TRLO1     XLON 
 
984             156.00          12:07:24         00376154992TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              156.00          12:20:43         00376155527TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             156.20          12:42:26         00376156320TRLO1     XLON 
 
206             156.20          12:42:26         00376156321TRLO1     XLON 
 
389             156.20          12:54:41         00376156614TRLO1     XLON 
 
90              156.20          12:54:41         00376156615TRLO1     XLON 
 
191             156.40          12:54:41         00376156616TRLO1     XLON 
 
324             156.40          12:54:41         00376156617TRLO1     XLON 
 
331             156.40          12:54:41         00376156618TRLO1     XLON 
 
208             156.20          12:54:43         00376156620TRLO1     XLON 
 
304             156.20          12:54:43         00376156621TRLO1     XLON 
 
514             156.20          12:54:43         00376156622TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             156.00          12:54:45         00376156625TRLO1     XLON 
 
514             156.00          12:55:53         00376156682TRLO1     XLON 
 
502             155.60          13:23:07         00376157437TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             155.60          13:23:07         00376157438TRLO1     XLON 
 
331             155.60          13:23:09         00376157439TRLO1     XLON 
 
47              155.60          13:23:09         00376157440TRLO1     XLON
626             155.60          13:23:10         00376157441TRLO1     XLON 
 
378             155.60          13:23:10         00376157442TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             155.40          13:28:56         00376157568TRLO1     XLON 
 
307             155.20          13:34:53         00376157740TRLO1     XLON 
 
168             155.20          13:34:53         00376157741TRLO1     XLON 
 
746             155.20          13:34:53         00376157742TRLO1     XLON 
 
283             155.20          13:34:53         00376157743TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             155.20          13:55:13         00376158410TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             155.00          13:55:17         00376158414TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             155.00          13:55:17         00376158415TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             155.00          13:55:17         00376158416TRLO1     XLON 
 
1567             155.20          13:56:30         00376158451TRLO1     XLON 
 
90              155.20          13:56:30         00376158452TRLO1     XLON 
 
324             155.20          13:56:30         00376158453TRLO1     XLON 
 
225             155.20          13:57:28         00376158494TRLO1     XLON 
 
475             155.20          14:01:30         00376158663TRLO1     XLON 
 
193             155.20          14:11:19         00376159196TRLO1     XLON 
 
145             155.20          14:11:19         00376159197TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             155.20          14:11:19         00376159198TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              155.00          14:30:05         00376160109TRLO1     XLON 
 
377             155.00          14:30:05         00376160110TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              155.00          14:30:05         00376160111TRLO1     XLON 
 
377             155.00          14:30:05         00376160112TRLO1     XLON 
 
312             154.80          14:30:06         00376160120TRLO1     XLON 
 
156             155.20          14:39:17         00376160746TRLO1     XLON 
 
325             155.20          14:39:17         00376160747TRLO1     XLON 
 
1254             155.20          14:39:17         00376160748TRLO1     XLON 
 
422             155.60          14:42:04         00376160884TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             155.60          14:42:04         00376160885TRLO1     XLON 
 
218             155.20          14:46:55         00376161269TRLO1     XLON 
 
268             155.20          14:46:55         00376161270TRLO1     XLON 
 
485             154.80          14:49:44         00376161475TRLO1     XLON 
 
14              154.80          14:49:44         00376161476TRLO1     XLON 
 
470             154.80          14:49:44         00376161477TRLO1     XLON 
 
484             154.80          14:49:44         00376161478TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             154.80          14:51:27         00376161575TRLO1     XLON 
 
470             154.80          14:51:27         00376161576TRLO1     XLON 
 
486             154.60          15:01:10         00376162375TRLO1     XLON 
 
483             154.40          15:01:12         00376162381TRLO1     XLON 
 
247             154.80          15:03:23         00376162556TRLO1     XLON 
 
589             154.80          15:03:23         00376162557TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             155.00          15:14:54         00376163235TRLO1     XLON 
 
479             154.80          15:14:57         00376163242TRLO1     XLON 
 
486             154.60          15:25:40         00376163644TRLO1     XLON 
 
485             154.60          15:25:40         00376163645TRLO1     XLON 
 
18              155.20          15:26:10         00376163673TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             155.40          15:26:10         00376163676TRLO1     XLON 
 
483             155.40          15:26:10         00376163677TRLO1     XLON 
 
972             155.20          15:26:10         00376163678TRLO1     XLON 
 
194             155.40          15:37:57         00376164238TRLO1     XLON 
 
474             155.40          15:37:57         00376164239TRLO1     XLON 
 
1485             155.40          15:37:57         00376164240TRLO1     XLON 
 
249             155.40          15:37:57         00376164241TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             155.00          15:45:10         00376164584TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             155.00          15:45:10         00376164585TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             155.00          15:45:10         00376164586TRLO1     XLON 
 
275             155.40          15:50:30         00376164925TRLO1     XLON 
 
1092             155.40          15:50:30         00376164926TRLO1     XLON 
 
301             155.40          15:50:30         00376164927TRLO1     XLON 
 
1044             155.40          15:50:30         00376164928TRLO1     XLON 
 
481             155.60          15:50:31         00376164930TRLO1     XLON 
 
488             155.40          15:54:52         00376165151TRLO1     XLON 
 
488             155.40          15:54:52         00376165152TRLO1     XLON 
 
421             155.60          15:54:52         00376165153TRLO1     XLON 
 
1026             155.60          15:54:52         00376165154TRLO1     XLON 
 
981             155.40          15:54:53         00376165158TRLO1     XLON 
 
491             155.20          15:54:53         00376165159TRLO1     XLON 
 
492             155.40          15:54:53         00376165160TRLO1     XLON 
 
501             155.00          15:54:57         00376165174TRLO1     XLON 
 
254             155.20          16:01:03         00376165430TRLO1     XLON 
 
227             155.20          16:01:03         00376165431TRLO1     XLON 
 
479             155.00          16:01:04         00376165432TRLO1     XLON 
 
501             155.00          16:03:22         00376165520TRLO1     XLON 
 
475             154.80          16:11:03         00376166020TRLO1     XLON 
 
17              154.80          16:11:03         00376166021TRLO1     XLON 
 
475             155.20          16:11:49         00376166097TRLO1     XLON 
 
46              155.20          16:11:49         00376166098TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 417620 
EQS News ID:  2273686 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2273686&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2026 12:37 ET (17:37 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.