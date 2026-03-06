Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Stuttgart
06.03.26 | 19:47
1,580 Euro
+3,95 % +0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5002,06020:10
Dow Jones News
06.03.2026 18:45 Uhr
240 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
06-March-2026 / 17:09 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

6 March 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  6 March 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         54,538 
 
Highest price paid per share:            146.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             139.80p 
 
                           143.6355p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,592,815 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,148,761 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,148,761 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      143.6355p                        54,538

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
563             139.80          08:19:00         00380589467TRLO1     XLON 
 
551             139.80          08:24:48         00380597142TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             140.00          08:34:23         00380610635TRLO1     XLON 
 
376             140.80          08:55:00         00380635153TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             140.80          08:55:00         00380635154TRLO1     XLON 
 
564             140.80          08:58:08         00380639162TRLO1     XLON 
 
927             140.80          08:58:08         00380639163TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             140.40          09:05:43         00380651807TRLO1     XLON 
 
75              140.60          09:10:11         00380659032TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              140.60          09:10:11         00380659033TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              140.60          09:10:11         00380659034TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              140.60          09:10:14         00380659144TRLO1     XLON 
 
16              140.60          09:10:14         00380659145TRLO1     XLON 
 
38              140.60          09:10:14         00380659146TRLO1     XLON 
 
292             140.60          09:25:42         00380685314TRLO1     XLON 
 
267             140.60          09:28:50         00380690353TRLO1     XLON 
 
292             140.60          09:28:50         00380690354TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             140.60          09:38:05         00380699882TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             140.80          09:38:08         00380699965TRLO1     XLON 
 
33              141.20          09:39:41         00380701568TRLO1     XLON 
 
270             141.20          09:39:41         00380701569TRLO1     XLON 
 
472             142.20          10:15:32         00380720449TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             144.00          10:16:20         00380720463TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             144.20          10:38:32         00380721753TRLO1     XLON 
 
144             144.20          11:34:26         00380723868TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             144.60          11:41:07         00380724102TRLO1     XLON 
 
351             144.60          11:42:08         00380724163TRLO1     XLON 
 
351             144.60          11:42:59         00380724251TRLO1     XLON 
 
211             144.60          11:42:59         00380724252TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             144.60          12:22:08         00380725698TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             144.60          12:22:08         00380725699TRLO1     XLON 
 
18              145.00          12:22:14         00380725702TRLO1     XLON 
 
12              145.40          12:23:07         00380725729TRLO1     XLON 
 
2105             145.00          12:23:09         00380725730TRLO1     XLON 
 
338             146.00          12:33:01         00380726041TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             146.00          12:36:31         00380726131TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             146.20          12:48:25         00380726504TRLO1     XLON 
 
365             145.20          12:48:25         00380726505TRLO1     XLON 
 
192             145.20          12:48:25         00380726506TRLO1     XLON 
 
365             145.00          12:48:25         00380726507TRLO1     XLON 
 
192             145.00          12:48:25         00380726508TRLO1     XLON 
 
1115             144.60          12:49:33         00380726559TRLO1     XLON 
 
557             144.60          12:49:33         00380726560TRLO1     XLON 
 
557             144.60          12:49:33         00380726561TRLO1     XLON 
 
1041             144.20          12:49:33         00380726562TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             144.40          12:49:33         00380726563TRLO1     XLON 
 
735             144.20          12:49:33         00380726564TRLO1     XLON 
 
306             144.20          12:49:33         00380726565TRLO1     XLON 
 
995             144.00          12:49:33         00380726566TRLO1     XLON 
 
46              144.00          12:49:34         00380726567TRLO1     XLON 
 
153             144.00          12:49:34         00380726568TRLO1     XLON 
 
464             144.40          12:49:34         00380726569TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             144.40          12:49:34         00380726570TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             144.40          12:49:34         00380726571TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             144.40          12:49:34         00380726572TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             144.40          12:49:34         00380726573TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             144.40          12:49:34         00380726574TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             144.40          12:49:34         00380726575TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             144.40          12:49:34         00380726576TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             144.40          12:49:34         00380726577TRLO1     XLON 
 
372             144.00          12:50:12         00380726596TRLO1     XLON 
 
1074             144.00          12:51:35         00380726610TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             144.00          12:51:35         00380726611TRLO1     XLON 
 
418             144.00          12:51:35         00380726612TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             144.40          12:54:27         00380726694TRLO1     XLON 
 
532             144.00          12:54:29         00380726696TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             144.00          12:54:48         00380726705TRLO1     XLON 
 
1099             145.00          13:30:28         00380728211TRLO1     XLON 
 
549             145.00          13:30:28         00380728212TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2026 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

549             145.00          13:30:28         00380728213TRLO1     XLON 
 
549             145.00          13:30:28         00380728214TRLO1     XLON 
 
1680             144.00          13:59:13         00380729320TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             144.00          13:59:13         00380729321TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             144.00          13:59:13         00380729322TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             144.00          13:59:13         00380729323TRLO1     XLON 
 
555             143.40          13:59:13         00380729324TRLO1     XLON 
 
551             143.20          14:33:20         00380730848TRLO1     XLON 
 
1065             143.00          14:37:43         00380731366TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              143.00          14:37:43         00380731367TRLO1     XLON 
 
532             143.00          14:37:43         00380731368TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             143.00          14:37:43         00380731369TRLO1     XLON 
 
465             142.40          14:40:19         00380731658TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             143.00          14:51:32         00380732562TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             143.00          14:51:50         00380732597TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             143.00          14:52:08         00380732601TRLO1     XLON 
 
2121             142.20          14:52:36         00380732635TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             141.40          15:09:46         00380733671TRLO1     XLON 
 
132             141.20          15:09:46         00380733672TRLO1     XLON 
 
132             141.00          15:15:09         00380734047TRLO1     XLON 
 
425             141.00          15:15:09         00380734048TRLO1     XLON 
 
325             143.60          15:55:06         00380736294TRLO1     XLON 
 
1048             143.60          15:55:06         00380736295TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             145.00          16:05:40         00380737225TRLO1     XLON 
 
367             145.00          16:05:40         00380737226TRLO1     XLON 
 
86              145.80          16:07:42         00380737364TRLO1     XLON 
 
172             145.80          16:07:42         00380737365TRLO1     XLON 
 
556             145.00          16:07:42         00380737366TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             145.40          16:07:42         00380737367TRLO1     XLON 
 
428             145.40          16:07:42         00380737368TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             144.00          16:08:52         00380737426TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             143.80          16:08:52         00380737428TRLO1     XLON 
 
392             144.80          16:14:38         00380737845TRLO1     XLON 
 
143             144.80          16:14:38         00380737846TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             143.60          16:14:53         00380737861TRLO1     XLON 
 
526             143.40          16:15:20         00380737924TRLO1     XLON 
 
507             143.20          16:15:30         00380737929TRLO1     XLON 
 
293             144.20          16:15:47         00380737943TRLO1     XLON 
 
328             144.20          16:15:47         00380737944TRLO1     XLON 
 
245             144.20          16:15:47         00380737945TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             144.20          16:15:47         00380737946TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 420295 
EQS News ID:  2287404 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2287404&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2026 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
