Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
05-March-2026 / 17:48 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

5 March 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  5 March 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         65,000 
 
Highest price paid per share:            151.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             137.20p 
 
                           141.3337p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,538,277 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,203,299 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,203,299 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      141.3337p                       65,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
571             151.00          08:01:54         00380181537TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             145.80          08:11:10         00380188934TRLO1     XLON 
 
453             143.00          08:31:38         00380204614TRLO1     XLON 
 
96              143.00          08:31:38         00380204615TRLO1     XLON 
 
572             141.60          08:32:34         00380205275TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             139.60          08:49:33         00380216841TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             138.20          08:49:39         00380216900TRLO1     XLON 
 
532             138.20          08:49:41         00380216934TRLO1     XLON 
 
563             139.80          09:00:01         00380225951TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             138.20          09:01:33         00380227881TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             138.00          09:01:33         00380227884TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             138.00          09:01:33         00380227885TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             137.20          09:07:30         00380235082TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             140.00          09:32:26         00380268959TRLO1     XLON 
 
557             139.20          09:32:37         00380269066TRLO1     XLON 
 
527             141.00          09:37:56         00380273117TRLO1     XLON 
 
571             140.60          09:40:10         00380274769TRLO1     XLON 
 
556             139.20          09:43:03         00380277010TRLO1     XLON 
 
556             139.40          09:43:03         00380277011TRLO1     XLON 
 
540             139.00          09:52:55         00380284780TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             140.40          09:54:50         00380286238TRLO1     XLON 
 
572             139.60          09:57:29         00380287934TRLO1     XLON 
 
572             139.00          09:57:44         00380288250TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             139.60          09:58:16         00380288554TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             144.80          10:34:34         00380290952TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             145.00          10:39:27         00380291099TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             144.40          11:00:52         00380292063TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             144.00          11:00:52         00380292064TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             146.60          11:13:41         00380292492TRLO1     XLON 
 
563             147.00          11:14:17         00380292509TRLO1     XLON 
 
1125             147.00          11:14:17         00380292510TRLO1     XLON 
 
1125             147.20          11:14:17         00380292511TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             143.60          11:38:08         00380293342TRLO1     XLON 
 
566             142.20          11:48:21         00380293598TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             141.60          12:26:00         00380294436TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             140.60          12:32:35         00380294594TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             140.20          12:44:00         00380294993TRLO1     XLON 
 
724             140.00          12:44:00         00380294994TRLO1     XLON 
 
384             140.00          12:44:00         00380294995TRLO1     XLON 
 
555             140.00          12:44:09         00380295012TRLO1     XLON 
 
555             140.20          12:48:30         00380295138TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             140.60          12:56:54         00380295369TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             139.40          13:19:00         00380295834TRLO1     XLON 
 
378             140.00          13:28:53         00380296007TRLO1     XLON 
 
188             140.00          13:28:53         00380296008TRLO1     XLON 
 
557             140.00          13:30:30         00380296057TRLO1     XLON 
 
1072             140.20          13:38:04         00380296254TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             140.80          13:49:05         00380296655TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             140.60          13:59:50         00380296995TRLO1     XLON 
 
72              141.40          14:16:13         00380297644TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             141.00          14:26:03         00380298077TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             140.80          14:27:10         00380298135TRLO1     XLON 
 
48              140.80          14:27:12         00380298138TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              140.80          14:27:14         00380298140TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             140.60          14:27:15         00380298142TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             141.80          14:48:38         00380300073TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             141.80          14:49:08         00380300095TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             141.00          14:54:30         00380300298TRLO1     XLON 
 
455             141.40          14:58:52         00380300498TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             141.60          15:11:15         00380301445TRLO1     XLON 
 
19507            141.30          15:12:32         00380301545TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             141.00          15:23:34         00380302603TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             141.00          15:24:52         00380302857TRLO1     XLON 
 
4538             141.00          15:24:52         00380302858TRLO1     XLON 
 
238             141.00          15:24:52         00380302859TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             140.80          15:25:03         00380302873TRLO1     XLON 
 
2151             141.00          15:25:03         00380302874TRLO1     XLON 
 
1396             141.00          15:25:03         00380302875TRLO1     XLON 
 
201             140.80          15:34:28         00380303592TRLO1     XLON
351             140.80          15:34:28         00380303593TRLO1     XLON 
 
286             141.40          15:36:27         00380303716TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             141.20          15:36:30         00380303726TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             141.40          15:49:10         00380304279TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             141.60          15:53:54         00380304526TRLO1     XLON 
 
401             141.80          16:00:37         00380304950TRLO1     XLON 
 
562             140.00          16:14:04         00380305784TRLO1     XLON 
 
43              140.00          16:16:27         00380306017TRLO1     XLON 
 
322             140.00          16:16:27         00380306018TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 420145 
EQS News ID:  2286768 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2286768&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2026 12:48 ET (17:48 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
