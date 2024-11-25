Anzeige
PR Newswire
25.11.2024 18:37 Uhr
New GitLaw platform makes creating legal documents free and fast

Finanznachrichten News

BIRMINGHAM, England, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year 32% of small businesses experience a legal issue but only 25% of these are able to access professional help. Of those who did engage lawyers, many had to draw on personal savings just to meet fees. The current legal system is unaffordable with the balance tipped against those without vast financial resources.

GitLaw.co, launching this week, is looking to change that. GitLaw has published hundreds of legal document templates which are entirely free to download or customize through its platform. GitLaw is built by a group of tech entrepreneurs including Nick Holzherr who previously founded Whisk.com, a software platform acquired by Samsung in 2019.

GitLaw's name is inspired by Git technology and open source software development. This collaborative model allows legal documents to be freely available to use, modify or share, with complete version history transparency. GitLaw's vision is to create a collaborative open source community for legal documents. GitLaw's specialized features help users efficiently customize and finalize legal templates. Users can submit templates as well as suggest changes to existing documents, resulting in free community-driven standards for legal documents.

The service is initially targeted at small businesses in the US and UK. "As a startup founder I have first hand experience of having to navigate legal battles without budgets for lawyers and I wish I'd had something like GitLaw - a reliable repository of free legal documents" said Nick Holzherr, one of the founders of GitLaw. "We already have 300 documents that cover key contract types like NDAs (Non Disclosure Agreements), Employment Agreements and Privacy Policies, and we hope the community will continue to provide more documents". Most of the documents on GitLaw today are created and contributed by reputable law firms, lawyers, investors and organizations.

While the platform targets the 400m global small businesses first, the company has a mission to bring GitLaw to wider audiences. "In the medium term I hope we'll be able to cover a lot more areas of law like civil law.
Longer term, I can envision GitLaw being used to support the creation of national laws, enabling citizens to contribute, provide feedback, and transparently track every change made to their legislation." said Holzherr.

GitLaw is free to use and available at www.gitlaw.co

Pictures available at https://gitlaw.co/press

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-gitlaw-platform-makes-creating-legal-documents-free-and-fast-302315630.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
