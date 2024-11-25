Anzeige
Montag, 25.11.2024

ACCESSWIRE
25.11.2024 18:50 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Annual General Meeting 2024 - Approval of all agenda items / Dividend / Election of the Supervisory Board

Finanznachrichten News

  • Dividend of EUR 0.06 resolved

  • Supervisory Board newly elected

  • Silke Seidel new Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2024 / Today, the Annual General Meeting of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") took place in presence.

Dividend of EUR 0.06 per share resolved

The Annual General Meeting of the company resolved the following today:

The net retained profits of EUR 37,857,162.45 reported in the company's annual financial statements for the 2023/2024 financial year shall be appropriated as follows:

  • A partial amount of EUR 6,622,639.20 will be used to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.06 per dividend-bearing share to the limited liability shareholders.

  • The remaining partial amount of EUR 31,234,523.25 will be allocated to other revenue reserves.

Christian Schmid and Michael Zorc new members of the Supervisory Board

The agenda included inter alia elections to the Supervisory Board, which led to changes in its composition.

Mr. Christian Schmid and Mr. Michael Zorc were newly elected to the Supervisory Board

Judith Dommermuth, Silke Seidel and Matthias Bäumer, Bernd Geske, Dr. Reinhold Lunow, Ulrich Leitermann and Prof. Dr. Bernhard Pellens were re-elected.

Mr. Christian Kullmann (member of the Supervisory Board since 23 May 2007 and Chairman of the Supervisory Board since 25 September 2021) and Mr. Bodo Löttgen (member of the Supervisory Board since 25 November 2019) retired from the Supervisory Board and were bid farewell with great thanks and appreciation by the present shareholders and the management.

Silke Seidel new Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board

Following the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board elected Ms. Silke Seidel as its Chairwoman and Mr. Ulrich Leitermann again as Deputy Chairman from among its members at its constituent meeting.

In addition, Silke Seidel, Ulrich Leitermann and Prof. Dr. Bernhard Pellens were re-elected to the Audit Committee, Prof. Dr. Bernhard Pellens was re-elected as Chairman of the Audit Committee and Ulrich Leitermann was re-elected as Deputy Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Approval was given to all agena items of the annual general meeting 2024.

The voting results for the individual agenda items are published on the company's website at
https://aktie.bvb.de/en/general-meeting/general-meeting-2024/

Dortmund, 25. November 2024

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
