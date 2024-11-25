Barbaricum Awarded Prime Contract on $48B IAC MAC Pool 1

Barbaricum Selected as Best-In-Class Business on $48 Billion Contract Vehicle to Scale Warfighter Modernization

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2024 / Barbaricum was selected as a Prime contractor on the Department of Defense Information Analysis Centers (DoDIAC) Multiple Award Contract (IAC MAC) Pool 1 - Full and Open IDIQ. With a $48 billion ceiling, the contract provides flexible, efficient access to pre-vetted, qualified talent to support cutting-edge research and development.

Chartered by the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (USD (R&E)) and sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC), IAC MAC enables the delivery of expert research and analysis services. With a mission to advance the Warfighter's capabilities, Barbaricum will deliver integrated Scientific and Technical Information (STI) development and dissemination, studies and analysis, and unique scientific and technical activities.

Recognized by the DoDIAC as a Best-in-Class business, Barbaricum is poised to provide expertise across 20+ Technical Focus Areas:

Advanced Materials

Alternative Energy

Autonomous Systems

Biometrics

C4ISR

CBRNE

Critical Infrastructure Protection

Cultural Studies

Cybersecurity

Directed Energy

Energetics

Evaluation

Homeland & Defense Security

Implementation

Knowledge Management & Information Sharing

Medical

Military Sensing

Modeling & Simulation

Non-Lethal Weapons

Non-Routine Training

Plans & Frameworks

Reliability, Maintainability, and Quality, Supportability and Interoperability (RMQSI)

Research & Analyses

Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E)

Software & Data Analysis

Survivability & Vulnerability

Technical Development

Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD)

Weapons Systems

Barbaricum's work aligns with the scientific and technological priorities of the Secretary of Defense, ensuring technical innovation and excellence in support of the Warfighter. Through IAC MAC Pool 1, DoD agencies can rapidly access Barbaricum's expertise by placing task orders valued at $15+ million before September 2028. To explore how Barbaricum can help accelerate technical innovation, download the IAC MAC Pool 1 Ordering Guide.

"As a trusted partner to the DoDIAC, Barbaricum is honored to bring its modernization and RDT&E expertise to IAC MAC Pool 1," said Brandon Bloodworth, Co-founder and Partner at Barbaricum. "This award reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative, mission-critical solutions to advance national security and the Warfighter's capabilities."

ABOUT BARBARICUM

Barbaricum strives to constantly innovate and push the boundaries in order to enable the best possible solutions for our clients, especially in National Security. As one of the fastest growing firms supporting the DoD and IC, Barbaricum is rapidly scaling solutions on a global scale with leading technology partners. Barbaricum brings core capabilities across Modernization, Battlespace Fusion, Applied AI/ML, and Global Response. Our access to market includes Prime awards on OASIS, ASTRO, and IAC MAC. Find out more about Barbaricum: https://barbaricum.com/.

ABOUT DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE INFORMATION ANALYSIS CENTERS

First established in 1946, the Department of Defense Information Analysis Centers (IAC) serves as an essential resource for research and analysis in innovative technologies to support current and future operations. The DoDIAC continue to prove their value in maximizing the utility of DoD research and development dollars by emphasizing knowledge re-use and building upon previous research, development, and other technical information. Learn more about the DoDIAC and IAC MAC Vehicle: https://dodiac.dtic.mil/.

