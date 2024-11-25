Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
25.11.24
15:29 Uhr
3,760 Euro
-0,120
-3,09 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
25.11.2024 19:28 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 
25-Nov-2024 / 17:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00BY7QYJ50 
Issuer Name 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Baillie Gifford & Co 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Edinburgh 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
United Kingdom 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
22-Nov-2024 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
25-Nov-2024 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 4.990000        0.000000            4.990000   9308452 
or reached 
Position of previous      6.410000        0.000000            6.410000 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BY7QYJ50                   9308452                    4.990000 
Sub Total 8.A       9308452                      4.990000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of   % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
Baillie    Baillie 
Gifford & Co Gifford & Co 
       Baillie 
Baillie    Gifford 
Gifford & Co Overseas 
       Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

25-Nov-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Edinburgh

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  361230 
EQS News ID:  2037879 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2037879&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2024 12:55 ET (17:55 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.