BNK Invest, Inc.: Useful Investor Tools Highlighted by BNK Invest

"For many years BNK has provided well-received financial research websites to the public, each of which brings specific utility to stock market participants," said the company's Chief Operating Officer. "Some examples of websites that provide free useful tools for investors include those summarized below.

"Cheap Stocks Channel - at www.CheapStocksChannel.com - has a low PE ranking algorithm based on an internal formula, which ranks the stock market looking for cheap stocks relative to their earnings. Various screener options are presented such as sector-by-sector lists, small-caps, mid-caps, and stocks trading in different dollar price ranges.

Energy Stock Channel - at www.EnergyStockChannel.com - is an energy stock research website and sister site to Dividend Channel, taking the "DividendRank" system and applying it to the energy sector, with the goal of helping financial advisors and retail investors maximize their investment opportunities in the energy sector. The site also features pages profiling each energy stock, and various data such as the 3-2-1 crack spread.

Historical Earnings - at www.historicalearnings.com - is a convenient way to research historical earnings dates and results for a given company. Historical earnings are crucial for self directed investors to pore over, because in order to understand where a stock is going, one must first know where the underlying company came from, from a historical earnings perspective. The site presents historical earnings per share charts and historical revenue charts and tables.

Stock Split History - at www.StockSplitHistory.com - helps investors to research stock splits. It is important to take stock split history into consideration whenever researching a public company's historical stock prices, because companies may split their shares over time. Splits can work in both directions, either increasing share count or reducing it. For instance, a common split that increases share count is a two for one split (thus doubling the share count). Meanwhile, a reverse split is also possible where for every X number of shares owned, a shareholder receives just 1 new share, thereby reducing the total share count accordingly.

