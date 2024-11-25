Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTC Pink: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0) ("Hemostemix" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, focusing on revenue, it has retained social media experts to educate and sell caregivers and individuals suffering from Chronic Limb Threatening Ischemia ("CLTI"), Angina, Ischemic Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Cardiomyopathy, and Congestive Heart Failure, an ACP-01 treatment, available under special access programs.

ACP-01 is a break-through treatment for no-option cardiovascular disease patients. Sourced from the patient's blood and cultured in the patient's serum, ACP-01 is proven safe in 498 treatments. In each of the six clinical trials and one retrospective study, 318 subjects, ACP-01 treatment was statistically significant. For example, in dilated cardiomyopathy subjects, cardiac function as measured by left ventricle ejection fraction percent (LVEF%) increased up to 47.1 percent following one treatment (Stem Cell Research & Therapy, November 2023), and was most marked in patients who had the most severe dilated cardiomyopathy (LVEF% < 20%).

As compared to the five-year mortality rate of 60% in no-option CLTI patients, the University of Toronto and University of British Columbia posted at, and reported to, the 41st meeting of vascular surgeons: "Healing of ulcers and resolution of ischemic rest pain occurred in 83% of patients followed for up to 4.5 years."

The results of no-option subjects who started the Phase II trial with an ulcer that would otherwise not heal, as published in the Journal of Biomedical Research & Environmental Science, February 2024 detailed: "Ulcer size in the treated group decreased from a mean of 1.46 cm2 to 0.48 mm2 (p = 0.01) by 3 months. There was no significant decrease in the size of the ulcers of the placebo group (p < 0.54). At one year there were no complications related to treatment. The treatment group had one amputation (4.8%) and one death (4.8%); the placebo group had 2 amputations (25%) and 1 death (12.5%)."

In September 2024, the Canadian Institute of Health Information (CIHI) published a report examining diabetes-related lower limb amputations in Canada, using data from 2020 to 2023. The report's findings contrast the significant differences between ACP-01 treatment to amputation in terms of mortality, quality of life, and significant costs to the Canadian healthcare system.

The report's key findings are as follows:

Of the 31,220 hospitalizations for diabetes-associated lower limb complications in Canada, 19,100 were for unique patients. The remaining 12,120 were repeat visits within the year.

There were 7,720 hospitalizations for lower limb amputations associated with diabetes, including 3,080 leg amputations.

Within 12 months, 19 percent of leg amputees were readmitted for a second amputation, or treatment of ulcers, gangrene and infections.

Patients who received a leg amputation spent an average of 19 days in hospital, often require multiple procedures during their stay and have a high risk of readmission and in-hospital death.

Approximately 8 percent of patients died in hospital within 30 days of a hospitalization for a leg amputation.

Average hospitalization cost: $47,000; Annual cost: $750 Million; Noting, however, that $750 Million reflects only a fraction of the total system costs associated with diabetic foot ulcers and amputations. The full CIHI Report and findings can be found at this link https://www.cihi.ca/en/equity-in-diabetes-care-a-focus-on-lower-limb-amputation.

"Globally, the published five-year mortality rate for no-option CLTI patients is 60%. 236 million suffer from peripheral arterial disease (PAD) worldwide; approximately 10% (23.6 million) degenerate into CLTI; a further 5 million degenerate into no-option CLTI and face limb amputation each year" stated Thomas Smeenk, CEO. "Yet, ACP-01 is a safe, efficacious, ethical and a cost-effective treatment for no-option CLTI, Angina, Ischemic Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Cardiomyopathy, and Congestive Heart Failure. Our outreach will engage with these individuals, and describe how ACP-01 neovascularizes the leg or heart, and regenerates it and quality of life. Our campaign will generate sales, and treatments in the priority purchased," Smeenk said.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, and is scaling a patient's blood-based stem cell therapeutics platform that includes angiogenic cell precursors, neuronal cell precursor and cardiomyocyte cell precursors. For more information, please visit Hemostemix.com.

