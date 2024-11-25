Hoverfly Technologies: The Official VHA-H: Hoverfly Spectre Secures Variable Height Antenna - Heavy Program for U.S. Army

Hoverfly Technologies now leads both the VHA-L and VHA-H programs with their trailblazing Sentry and Spectre Tethered Drones

After completing rigorous validation and environmental testing, Hoverfly Technologies is proud to announce its award of the U.S. Army Variable Height Antenna - Heavy (VHA-H) program with their Spectre Tethered Unmanned Aerial System (TeUAS). This monumental achievement will see Hoverfly's Spectre TeUAS deployed across critical operations as an integral part of the Integrated Tactical Network (ITN), underscoring the TeUAS's exceptional payload compatibility, versatile multi-mission capabilities, and unparalleled reliability.

Spectre 2.0 with NextVision Raptor

The VHA-H supports larger more advanced ISR payloads as well as multi-payload configurations with network radios.

Persistence Prevails

The VHA-H is one of several key technology initiatives directed by the U.S. Army's Nett Warrior Program, aimed at rapidly prototyping and deploying equipment to modernize tactical communications. For this role, the Army sought an unmanned tethered drone capable of carrying payloads of at least 5 lbs., remaining airborne indefinitely, and delivering uninterrupted intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, along with communications range extension. In addition, the TeUAS needed to be ruggedized and robust enough to support warfighters in diverse and austere environments. With its unrivaled proficiency and impeccable design, Hoverfly Spectre persevered through all of the Army's demands and was awarded accordingly.

The Hoverfly VHA

The Spectre TeUAS is designed to complement Hoverfly's flagship Sentry TeUAS, which currently holds the VHA-L position in the Army's Nett Warrior Program. In June, Hoverfly received a $14 million order for 120 Sentry TeUAS to support this effort, underscoring the Army's trust and reliance on Hoverfly's tethered technology.

"Spectre's success is a testament to how innovative and evolved this system truly is," said Steve Walters, CEO of Hoverfly Technologies. "It demonstrates our commitment to delivering robust and reliable tethered drone solutions that exceed the stringent demands of military operations in challenging environments."

A Trailblazing Technology

Hoverfly Spectre is the most advanced TeUAS on the market, offering a range of advanced features that enhance its operational capabilities:

Increased Payload Capacity : Allows for greater flexibility in mission-specific equipment.

Optimized for Vehicle Mounting and On-the-Move Operations : Ensures seamless integration with military vehicles, providing real-time situational awareness and communication support.

Efficient Lift System : Improves energy efficiency and flight performance in all environments

Enhanced Payload Power Availability: Supports a wide range of high-power payloads, expanding operational versatility.

Now, as the Army's official VHA-H, the Spectre TeUAS is set to play a crucial role in evolving tethered drone requirements while delivering superior performance and reliability in the field.

The VHA-H selection further establishes Hoverfly Technologies as a leader in the development of advanced tethered drone technologies and brings the company one step closer to becoming a Program of Record (PoR) for the U.S. Army. With this award, Hoverfly strengthens its position as the VHA of choice while continuing to provide cutting-edge solutions for its military and defense partners.