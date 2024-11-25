Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
25.11.2024 20:02 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ERP Advisors Group Evaluated Cybersecurity Risks Created by the Evolution of AI

Finanznachrichten News

On Wednesday, October 30th, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to CEOs & CFOs, Shawn Windle, and special guest, James McQuiggan, Cyber Security Expert, broke down the real business benefits of AI while confronting the potential cybersecurity risks.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2024 / On Wednesday, October 30th, The ERP Advisor Podcast hosted Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, and James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate for KnowBe4, to address some of the major cybersecurity threats posed by evolving AI technology and how to protect your business from falling victim to the malicious applications of this technology.

Watch the full webinar here.

Mr. Windle began by addressing the role of AI in ERP, "the next generation of enterprise software will rely on emerging tools, including 'AI agents' to automate digital tasks." Mr. McQuiggan elaborates on AI's impact on cybersecurity, explaining, "the cybercriminals have leveled up their game, tremendously…they're coming in with a whole new set of tools and an arsenal of weapons, so we need to make sure that we're educating our teams about deep fakes and how cybercriminals are leveraging AI." Mr. McQuiggan advises listeners that they must "[have] a level of skepticism, be politely paranoid, and verify." Finally, Mr. Windle express his thoughts about the future of AI, claiming "I really do think we are on the precipice of mass computing expansion…orders of magnitude beyond anything this planet has seen, and I truly can say beyond. And a lot of that is going to be driven by AI."

Watch the complete interview here.

The full conference call is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other major podcast providers.

Click here to register for our next events.

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms. Helping hundreds of organizations find the right solutions to meet their unique needs, ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Contact Information

Erica Windle
Principal, Operations
erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com
720-542-7803

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group

.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
