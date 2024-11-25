Juva Life Inc. Updates Shareholders on Court-Appointed Receivership Proceedings

Juva Life Inc. (CSE:JUVA)(OTC PINK:JUVAF)(FRANKFURT:4VV) ("Juva" or the "Company"), a life science company with both pharmaceutical research and development and consumer-facing operations in cannabis production and distribution, announces that, as of November 7, 2024, the Superior Court of California, County of San Joaquin, appointed Kevin Singer of Receivership Specialists as the court-appointed receiver to oversee the Company's assets. This follows the Company's prior disclosure on November 5, 2024, that it anticipated this outcome as part of ongoing efforts to address its financial challenges.

The court-appointed receiver's primary responsibility is to preserve and protect Juva's assets, ensuring their orderly liquidation to satisfy secured lender debts. Any residual funds will be allocated to remaining unsecured debts and other outstanding obligations. However, based on preliminary assessments, it is expected that the value of Juva's assets will not exceed its total liabilities.

In light of this development, Juva's Board of Directors convened on November 21, 2024, and passed a resolution requesting the receiver, upon the completion of asset sales, to proceed with the dissolution of all Juva entities. This includes the dissolution of the Company's U.S. and Canadian corporations, in compliance with applicable laws. The entities to be dissolved include:

Juva Stockton, Inc.

Juva RWC, Inc.

Juva Retail RWC, Inc.

Juva Life, Inc. (California)

Juva Life, Inc. (British Columbia)

This decision was made after exhaustive efforts by management and the board to refinance the Company's debt and secure strategic alternatives. Over the past year, Juva engaged with over 336 potential buyers, investors, and operators, including medium and large cultivators, multi-location retailers, real estate agents, 1031 exchange participants, and other cannabis industry stakeholders. Despite these efforts, no viable solution emerged.

Additionally, Juva announces that its Chief Financial Officer, Mat Lee, resigned on November 18, 2024. Douglas Chloupek, CEO, Director, and Chairman of the Board, also officially resigned on November 22, 2024.

Juva Life acknowledges the significant challenges faced over the past year and expresses its deep regret for the current situation. The Company remains committed to transparency throughout this process and extends its gratitude to its stakeholders for their understanding during these difficult times.

Juva Life Inc.

