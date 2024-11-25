Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Leading global travel experience player Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) further extends its already significant footprint in Brazil, announcing a new ten-year contract at Manaus Airport. Avolta will operate four new stores across more than 1,000m2 of duty-free and duty-paid space at the airport, which attracts over 2.8 million passengers annually, representing the addition of a critical new hub to Avolta's network in Brazil.
As a gateway to international destinations as well as a historical city in the heart of the Brazilian Amazon forest, the stores are locally inspired and offer a strong sense of place. Travelers will be able to shop all core product categories, including perfumes & cosmetics, liquor, foods & confectionery, jewellery & watches, alongside accessories including fashion items, toys, and souvenirs. Located within the International and Domestic Departures and Arrivals Terminals, the new stores will begin trading in December, extend the company's commitment to provide an enjoyable experience for travelers, making the journey as rewarding as the destination.
